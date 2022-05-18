Chef Sarah Grueneberg

Monteverde Chicago

1020 W. Madison St., Chicago

(312) 888-3041

Events:

Monteverde is starting a monthly tour around Italy, called the Giro d’Italia. Every month, the restaurant will focus on a different region of Italy, offering menu, wine and cocktail specials using ingredients and culinary techniques from that region. The current and next month’s regions are below:

May: Tuscany

Bistecca alla Fiorentina

Tuscany is known for a no salt bread “pane senza sale” which was to protest the salt tax of the Middle Ages,

June: Liguria

Liguria is the home of pesto, Taggiasca olive, corzetti stamps (coin-shaped stamp)

Beverages:

Bisson, a tiny producer crafting native varietals (Bianchetta Genovese) or lovely Vermentino

Corochinato aperitivo/vermouth

+

Check out Chef Sarah’s first cookbook, Listen To Your Vegetables, in fall 2022!

Recipe:

Tomato Poached Eggs with Italian Sausage with Honey Bruschetta

Recipe by Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde Restaurant

serves one as a main

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 oz Italian sausage, removed from the casing

2 scallions, spring onions, or ramps, sliced thin (white and green parts separated)

pinch chile flake

8 oz your favorite marinara or tomato sauce

2 whole eggs

¼ crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons pecorino romano

handful basil

2 sliced crusty bread, like ciabatta, toasted

Drizzle of honey, for garnish

Pinch Cayenne pepper

Preheat a 10-inch nonstick or cast-iron pan over medium high heat, add the extra-virgin olive oil and crumble the raw sausage into the pan. Cook until rendered and golden about 4 minutes, breaking up the sausage into bite sized pieces. Add the sliced white part of the onion and chile flake to the pan and stir, cook for another minute until translucent. Add the tomato and stir, taste and season with a few pinches of salt. Reduce the heat to low, gently crack the eggs right into the sauce and season the top of the eggs with a pinch of salt. Add the crumble feta into the sauce around the eggs and cover the pan with lid. Let the eggs poach in the tomato sauce about 3 minutes or until the egg whites are set while the yolks are still soft. Remove the lid and garnish the eggs with lots of fresh basil, green onion tops and pecorino romano. Serve with toasted ciabatta bread drizzled with honey and a pinch of cayenne. Enjoy!