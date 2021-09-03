Lunchbreak: Tomato-Onion Jam for the “Here for a Gouda Time” Burger and all the details on the Chicago Gourmet Hamburger Hop

Executive Chef Amanda Downing Salas, RECESS Chicago

RECESS Chicago – 838 W. Kinzie, Chicago

https://www.chicagoinrecess.com/

Event:

http://www.chicagogourmet.org

Chicago Gourmet is back for it’s 14th year of celebrating Chicago’s world-class culinary landscape.

Hamburger Hop presented by DoorDash, Buckhead Meat and Blue Moon. The longtime favorite Hamburger Hop returns in person at the Harris Theater rooftop on Friday, September 24 from 6pm -9pm.

*And*

Citywide Hamburger Hop – Chef competitors will offer burgers for dine-in, delivery or carry out from September 1-30. Food lovers are encouraged to hop around town or visit the DoorDash app or website and try as many burgers as possible. One dollar from every burger sold will benefit the IRAEF. Based on flavor and overall presentation, they will vote on their favorite at chicagogourmet.org by September 22.

Recipe:

Tomato-Onion Jam

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup yellow onions, thinly sliced

½ cup shallots, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

1 cup oven roasted tomatoes, cut into thin wedges (can use store bought or see recipe below)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¼ cup water

½ teaspoon salt, more if necessary to taste

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the vegetable oil, then add the onions. Stir onions and add salt and black pepper. Turn heat down slightly to medium heat, allow onions to cook for about 2 minutes and then add the shallots and garlic. Stirring often, allow to caramelize and cook until slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, brown sugar, maple syrup, ¼ cup of apple cider vinegar, and water. Stir to combine, until the sugar is dissolved. Turn heat to low and allow to simmer until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Add in the remaining 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. Cook 1 minute more. Adjust seasoning with additional salt if necessary. Remove from heat and use while warm or allow to cool and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Oven Roasted Tomatoes

10 plum tomatoes, cut in half lengthwise, core and seeds removed

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon dried herbs – any combination of oregano, thyme, basil or Italian herbs

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 450 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, toss the tomato halves with the remaining ingredients. Arrange the tomatoes on a baking sheet, cut sides up in a single layer. Roast in oven for 25 minutes, until the tomatoes are starting to caramelize. Allow to cool to room temperature.