Lunchbreak: Tomato Gazpacho

Moosah Reaume, Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels Chicago

Cerise

Virgin Hotels Chicago

203 N. Wabash, 26th Floor

Phone: (312) 940-4774

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 12pm – 10pm

Cerise
https://virginhotels.com/chicago/dine-and-drink/cerise/

Recipe:

Tomato Gazpacho Recipe

Ingredients:

4              lbs          ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored (tomatoes MUST BE RIPE)

3              oz (6 T) shallot, peeled, sliced ½’ thick

1              ea           garlic cloves, peeled, sliced ¼’ thick

4              oz (1/2 cup) celery pieces

12           oz (1 ½ cup) euro cucumber, peeled, cut 2’ pieces

10           oz (1 ¼ cup) red bell pepper, cored and seeded, cut 2’ pieces

2              ea           red fresno or red finger chili, seeded, cut ½’ pieces

Method:

Arrange tomatoes on a rack on a sheet tray and cook in a 350 oven for 10 minutes or until skin is easily peeled and tomatoes have begun to release h2o. peel, tomatoes and break into ¼’s in a large bowl, keeping all the juice together.

In batches, puree tomatoes with remaining veg in the robo coup to a fine mash, then pass through a medium hole china cap, pushing for total extraction.  If you want to have more body then add more of the pulp you have strained out.

You should have 3 ½ qts. For this amount season with:

3/4         oz (1 ½ T) salt

1              tsp          sugar

3/4         oz (1 ½ T) red wine vinegar

Put in metal container and ice down in a well salted ice bath to make extremely cold.

To serve: for 1 portion

Ingredients:

8              oz (1 cup)            ice cold gazpacho

1              ea                           red cherry tomato, ends removed, cut in ½

1              tblspn                   euro cucumber, small diced

¼             ea                           diced avocado

1              ea                           raspberry, cut in ½

6              ea                           ¼’ cubes avocado

1              ea                           small basil leaf, cut into 4 small pieces

1              ea                           strawberry, stemmed, cut in ¼’s

6              ea                           watermelon balls ½” size

2              ea                           cherries cut in ¼’s

1              ea                           very thin slice red fresno or red finger chili, cut in ½

Maldon salt, as needed

Allepo chili flakes, as needed

Organic EVO, as needed

Method:

Arrange garnishes starting at 12 o clock in the order that they are listed. Season gently with maldon salt and allepo chili flake, then drizzle with evo. Pour soup into the center of the bowl tableside.

