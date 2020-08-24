Lunchbreak: Tomato Gazpacho

Moosah Reaume, Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels Chicago
Cerise
Virgin Hotels Chicago
203 N. Wabash, 26th Floor
Phone: (312) 940-4774
Hours: Monday – Sunday: 12pm – 10pm
Recipe:
Tomato Gazpacho Recipe
Ingredients:
4 lbs ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored (tomatoes MUST BE RIPE)
3 oz (6 T) shallot, peeled, sliced ½’ thick
1 ea garlic cloves, peeled, sliced ¼’ thick
4 oz (1/2 cup) celery pieces
12 oz (1 ½ cup) euro cucumber, peeled, cut 2’ pieces
10 oz (1 ¼ cup) red bell pepper, cored and seeded, cut 2’ pieces
2 ea red fresno or red finger chili, seeded, cut ½’ pieces
Method:
Arrange tomatoes on a rack on a sheet tray and cook in a 350 oven for 10 minutes or until skin is easily peeled and tomatoes have begun to release h2o. peel, tomatoes and break into ¼’s in a large bowl, keeping all the juice together.
In batches, puree tomatoes with remaining veg in the robo coup to a fine mash, then pass through a medium hole china cap, pushing for total extraction. If you want to have more body then add more of the pulp you have strained out.
You should have 3 ½ qts. For this amount season with:
3/4 oz (1 ½ T) salt
1 tsp sugar
3/4 oz (1 ½ T) red wine vinegar
Put in metal container and ice down in a well salted ice bath to make extremely cold.
To serve: for 1 portion
Ingredients:
8 oz (1 cup) ice cold gazpacho
1 ea red cherry tomato, ends removed, cut in ½
1 tblspn euro cucumber, small diced
¼ ea diced avocado
1 ea raspberry, cut in ½
6 ea ¼’ cubes avocado
1 ea small basil leaf, cut into 4 small pieces
1 ea strawberry, stemmed, cut in ¼’s
6 ea watermelon balls ½” size
2 ea cherries cut in ¼’s
1 ea very thin slice red fresno or red finger chili, cut in ½
Maldon salt, as needed
Allepo chili flakes, as needed
Organic EVO, as needed
Method:
Arrange garnishes starting at 12 o clock in the order that they are listed. Season gently with maldon salt and allepo chili flake, then drizzle with evo. Pour soup into the center of the bowl tableside.