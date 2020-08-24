Lunchbreak: Tomato Gazpacho

Moosah Reaume, Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels Chicago

Cerise

Virgin Hotels Chicago

203 N. Wabash, 26th Floor

Phone: (312) 940-4774

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 12pm – 10pm

Recipe:

Tomato Gazpacho Recipe

Ingredients:

4 lbs ripe beefsteak tomatoes, cored (tomatoes MUST BE RIPE)

3 oz (6 T) shallot, peeled, sliced ½’ thick

1 ea garlic cloves, peeled, sliced ¼’ thick

4 oz (1/2 cup) celery pieces

12 oz (1 ½ cup) euro cucumber, peeled, cut 2’ pieces

10 oz (1 ¼ cup) red bell pepper, cored and seeded, cut 2’ pieces

2 ea red fresno or red finger chili, seeded, cut ½’ pieces

Method:

Arrange tomatoes on a rack on a sheet tray and cook in a 350 oven for 10 minutes or until skin is easily peeled and tomatoes have begun to release h2o. peel, tomatoes and break into ¼’s in a large bowl, keeping all the juice together.

In batches, puree tomatoes with remaining veg in the robo coup to a fine mash, then pass through a medium hole china cap, pushing for total extraction. If you want to have more body then add more of the pulp you have strained out.

You should have 3 ½ qts. For this amount season with:

3/4 oz (1 ½ T) salt

1 tsp sugar

3/4 oz (1 ½ T) red wine vinegar

Put in metal container and ice down in a well salted ice bath to make extremely cold.

To serve: for 1 portion

Ingredients:

8 oz (1 cup) ice cold gazpacho

1 ea red cherry tomato, ends removed, cut in ½

1 tblspn euro cucumber, small diced

¼ ea diced avocado

1 ea raspberry, cut in ½

6 ea ¼’ cubes avocado

1 ea small basil leaf, cut into 4 small pieces

1 ea strawberry, stemmed, cut in ¼’s

6 ea watermelon balls ½” size

2 ea cherries cut in ¼’s

1 ea very thin slice red fresno or red finger chili, cut in ½

Maldon salt, as needed

Allepo chili flakes, as needed

Organic EVO, as needed

Method:

Arrange garnishes starting at 12 o clock in the order that they are listed. Season gently with maldon salt and allepo chili flake, then drizzle with evo. Pour soup into the center of the bowl tableside.