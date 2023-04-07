Ina Pinkney: Culinary Legend, “The Breakfast Queen”, Polio Survivor, Speaker and Educator

Aram Reed: owner, Chef Aram Reed Private Events – https://chefaramreed.com/

Event:

Chicago Chefs Cook for Ina’s 80th Birthday Bash” takes place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6pm-9pm at The Geraghty located at 2520 South Hoyne Avenue, Chicago.

Proceeds will support the efforts of Pilot Light, working to deploy and define food education in Chicago schools and beyond, as well as Green City Market’s work to create a sustainable, more resilient food system.

In addition to general admission, VIP tickets are also available and feature a meet and greet with Ina, cocktails, chef bites, and photos. General admission tickets are $150 and doors open at 7pm, and VIP tickets are $250 with doors opening at 6pm.

All tickets can be purchased by visiting https://givebutter.com/InaBirthdayBash.

Recipe:

Tomato Braised Short Rib over Smoked Gouda Oatmeal

Serves 4 portions:

3 lb bone in short ribs

1/2 Cup red wine

1/2 Cup beef stock

28 oz Tomato Puree

3 cloves garlic, smashed

1 sprig rosemary

1 carrot, chopped

1 shallot, diced

Salt

3TB Porcini Rub

1 Cup Oatmeal

1 Cup whole Milk

1 Cup Chicken Stock

1 Cup Shredded Gouda

2TB Unsalted Butter

Salt

Instructions:

On cutting board rub short rib w porcini dry rub and kosher salt until evenly coated. On medium sauté pan over medium hi heat, add 2TB oil and brown on all sides. Once beef has been browned, remove from pan and put in le cruset or casserole dish. In the same sauté pan: add carrot, shallot and garlic and sweat for 2 min in beef fat. Slowly add red wine to deglaze and let reduce for 1 min. Then add tomato puree and beef stock and simmer. Once up to a simmer, pour sauce over beef and then cover with lid or foil.

Place in oven at 300 F for 4 hrs or until tender. Remove from oven, uncover and let sit for one hour. Once room temp, place in fridge overnight. In the morning, with spoon, scoop out the top layer of fat and discard. Place back in oven at 225F to reheat until service.

On oven range in small sauce pot. Bring milk, butter, stock and salt up to a light simmer. Add oatmeal and stir consistently until thickens. Slowly sprinkle in Gouda to oatmeal while still whisking until all melted through. Add more milk or water to desired consistency. Taste and Season with Salt.

Serve together with your favorite green vegetable! Enjoy!