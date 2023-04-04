Palita Sriatana – Chef and Founder of Pink Salt Kitchens

Check Out:

-Palita’s signature dry roasted chili jam is now available at Here Here Market and today only, viewers can use code: WGN15 to receive 15% off their order (valid on jam only – 4/4/23 only).

-In addition, Pink Salt currently operates as a dinner series, taking over some of Chicago’s favorite bars and restaurants. Most recently, Palita finished a two-week stint at Ramen-San, where her signature dish became the most-ordered item for the entire duration, and a pop-up at Ludlow Liquors. Follow Palita on Instagram for more information about future pop-ups.

Recipe:

Tom Yum Koong

INGREDIENTS

12 oz shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 stalk lemongrass, bruised and cut into 2 inch pieces

3 slices galangal

6 makrut lime leaves

6 bird’s eyes chilies pounded

6 fresh oyster mushrooms cut into pieces

3 tablespoons Nam Prik Pao

3 teaspoons fish sauce

3 tablespoons lime juice

DIRECTIONS

Bring stock to low boil. Add aromatics: lemongrass, galangal, birds eye chilies, fish sauce, and mushrooms. Bring it to boil again. Add shrimp and Nam Prik Pao. Season to taste. To serve, turn off heat. Add lime juice and makrut leaves. Serve immediately.

*Notes*

Add lime juice last. Cooked lime juice will lead to a bitter taste.

Lemongrass and galangal are aromatics that perfume the broth, but are not to be eaten.