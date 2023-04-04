Palita Sriatana – Chef and Founder of Pink Salt Kitchens
-Palita’s signature dry roasted chili jam is now available at Here Here Market and today only, viewers can use code: WGN15 to receive 15% off their order (valid on jam only – 4/4/23 only).
-In addition, Pink Salt currently operates as a dinner series, taking over some of Chicago’s favorite bars and restaurants. Most recently, Palita finished a two-week stint at Ramen-San, where her signature dish became the most-ordered item for the entire duration, and a pop-up at Ludlow Liquors. Follow Palita on Instagram for more information about future pop-ups.
Tom Yum Koong
INGREDIENTS
- 12 oz shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 1/2 cups chicken stock
- 1 stalk lemongrass, bruised and cut into 2 inch pieces
- 3 slices galangal
- 6 makrut lime leaves
- 6 bird’s eyes chilies pounded
- 6 fresh oyster mushrooms cut into pieces
- 3 tablespoons Nam Prik Pao
- 3 teaspoons fish sauce
- 3 tablespoons lime juice
DIRECTIONS
- Bring stock to low boil.
- Add aromatics: lemongrass, galangal, birds eye chilies, fish sauce, and mushrooms. Bring it to boil again.
- Add shrimp and Nam Prik Pao. Season to taste.
- To serve, turn off heat. Add lime juice and makrut leaves. Serve immediately.
*Notes*
- Add lime juice last. Cooked lime juice will lead to a bitter taste.
- Lemongrass and galangal are aromatics that perfume the broth, but are not to be eaten.