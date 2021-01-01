Lunchbreak: Tom Yam Soup with Tofu

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert

Recipe:

Tom Yam Soup with Tofu

Ingredients (serves 4)

Tofu – 14 ounces, extra-firm

Blue Elephant Royal Thai Cuisine Tom Yam Soup – 2 packages (8.8 ounces each)

Coconut Milk – 13 ounces

Fire Roasted Tomatoes – 1 can (15 ounces), diced

Lime Zest – 1 medium lime

Broccolini – 6 ounces

Graffiti Eggplant – 1 small, ends trimmed, ¾-inch diced

Haricot Vert – 3 ounces, ends trimmed, cut into 1-inch lengths

Frozen Peas – 1 cup

Olive Oil – 4 tablespoons

Sea Salt – ¾ teaspoon

Black Pepper – ¾ teaspoon, freshly cracked

Cashews – 1 cup, whole, roasted and salted

Green Onions – 3 stalks, white and light green parts, ends trimmed, thinly sliced

Microgreens – 1 cup

Hot Red Chili Peppers – 4, stem ends trimmed, thinly sliced, Finger Peppers recommended (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a dinner plate with two layers of paper towels. Place the block of tofu onto the lined plate, cover with another two layers of paper towels and place another dinner plate on top. Place a heavy object (like a large can) on top of the dinner plate to help press excess liquid from the tofu. Press for 15 minutes.

Next, in a medium saucepan set over medium heat, add the Tom Yam soup, coconut milk, tomatoes, and lime zest. Bring to a boil, remove from the heat and cover. Set aside.

Using a sharp knife, cut the florets from the broccolini stems keeping the florets whole. Cut the stems of the broccolini into ¾-inch lengths. If the stems are really thick, cut them in half lengthwise, then into ¾-inch lengths.

After 15 minutes, cut the tofu block into ¾-inch cubes.

Place the florets, cut stems, tofu, eggplant, haricot vert, and peas onto a half sheet pan. Add the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Gently toss everything together. Roast for 15 – 20 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.

Once the vegetables are done, evenly divide into four bowls, then ladle over the hot soup and garnish with cashews, green onions, micro greens, and red chilis (if desired). Serve hot.

NOTES:

Sour and spicy

Emblematic of Thailand

All ingredients are fresh and sourced locally in Thailand

True Thai cuisine

Pantry staple

Perfectly tender, roasted vegetables add texture and deepens the flavor

Change up your soup routine

A wonderful main course soup

Adaptable with other vegetables

*Marc used https://www.blueelephant.com/ in this recipe.