Lunchbreak: Tofu with Black Pepper Sauce

Brian Huston, Executive Chef
The Exchange
224 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604
https://www.thexchangechicago.com/
Recipe:
Black Pepper Sauce
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|Butter
|1 stick
|Garlic
|6 cloves
|Shallots
|2 each
|Fresno chili
|1 each
|Ginger
|2 Tbs
|Sweet Soy
|2 Tbs
|Dark soy
|3 Tbs
|Sugar
|1 1/2 Tbs
|Black pepper
|1 Tbs
|Salt
|To taste
Assembly:
- Sauté in butter garlic, shallot, chili, ginger
- Add soy sauce, sugar and black pepper
- Simmer
- Vitamix or blend in a blender, then add back to pan with tofu and finish cooking