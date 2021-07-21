Lunchbreak: Tofu with Black Pepper Sauce

Brian Huston, Executive Chef

The Exchange

224 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60604 

https://www.thexchangechicago.com/

Black Pepper Sauce 

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT 
Butter 1 stick
Garlic 6 cloves 
Shallots 2 each 
Fresno chili 1 each 
Ginger 2 Tbs
Sweet Soy 2 Tbs
Dark soy 3 Tbs
Sugar 1 1/2 Tbs 
Black pepper 1 Tbs 
Salt To taste 

Assembly: 

  1. Sauté in butter garlic, shallot, chili, ginger 
  2. Add soy sauce, sugar and black pepper 
  3. Simmer
  4. Vitamix or blend in a blender, then add back to pan with tofu and finish cooking

