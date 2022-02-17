Lunchbreak: Tips & Tricks To Preparing Fresh Pasta And A Quick Pomodoro Sauce Recipe

Thomas Leonard – Sous Chef – Daisies

Daisies – 2523 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

https://www.daisieschicago.com/

Check out:

● Daisies’ market – it’s stocked with fresh pasta year round.

● Additionally, Daisies just launched monthly subscription kits with Table22 – https://table22.com/daisies

Recipe:

Daisies Pomodoro Sauce (can be incorporated into other sauces as well – such as the mushroom ragù shown in the segment)

1 can (28oz) Crushed Tomato, Bianco Dinapoli

1 Head Garlic, Roasted and Peeled

1 tbsp Sicilian Oregano

1 ½ tsp Sugar

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

2 oz Roasted Garlic Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) as needed

Equipment Needed:

Oven safe Baking Dish

Fork

Mixing Bowl

To Roast the Garlic:

Preheat oven to 350F.

Place a head of peeled garlic in an oven safe baking dish and cover with EVOO.

Bake the garlic and EVOO mixture uncovered for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool to room temperature.

Place into a storage container and store in the refrigerator covered in oil for up to a month.

To make the Pomodoro Sauce:

Use a fork to smash roasted garlic cloves into the bottom of the bowl.

Add a little bit of the tomato puree and stir until incorporated.

Then add the remaining tomato puree and all other ingredients.

Stir until evenly mixed. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate.

Enjoy for 7-10 days.