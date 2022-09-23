Gustavo Barahona, Chef/Owner of Sushi Hoshi and Hinoki Sushiko

Sushi Hoshi

2009 S. Laflin, Chicago

https://eatsushihoshi.com/

Event:

Sushi Hoshi Sushi-Rolling Class

Come Join us for a Sushi Rolling class explaining the A-Z on rolling the perfect Maki Roll and preparing sushi. Featuring Chef Gustavo, Chef/Owner of Sushi Hoshi and Hinoki Sushiko – He’ll be demonstrating how to create a variety of rolls and will offer expert tips and techniques.

Wednesday, October 5

6 p.m.

$35 per person

Tickets are available – Visit eatsushihoshi.com (open table link to event is on the website)

Open table link: https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1088824&restref=1088824&experienceId=104158

Tips & Recipe:

A sharp knife and some basic technique and safety is all it takes to cut fish and other ingredients for your sushi.

When preparing to make sushi at home, start with good ingredients. They are easy to find at your local Asian market – For example: H-Mart or Joong Boo in the city; great markets like Mitsuwa Market or Fresh International Market in the suburbs.

Chef Gustavo’s fail proof rice cooker Sushi Rice recipe can be found below. If he could give at-home cooks just two important tips for making their own sushi rice, it’s:

-Don’t forget to wash your rice

-Use a rice cooker



Spicy Mayo is a great sauce to whip up when you’re making sushi at home for the first time. It’s only two ingredients (Kewpie Mayo and Sriracha) and it adds amazing flavor to a lot of different types of sushi preparations!



Easy Rice Cooker Sushi Rice





Ingredients:

3/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar

2 1/4 tbsp sugar

3/4 tbsp kosher salt

3 cups sushi rice

Method :

Combine rice vinegar, sugar, and salt in a bowl and mix until sugar and salt are dissolved. Set aside.

Wash the rice until the water is clear. While washing, gently agitate the rice to help remove the extra starch.

Drain water and place in the rice cooker using a 1 to 1 ratio (with 1 part water to 1 part rice).

Start your rice cooker and allow the rice to cook. Every rice cooker will have different cook times, but they yield consistent results and I always recommend rice cookers to people!

Once ready, move the cooked rice into a large bowl and evenly distribute the vinegar. With a wooden or large plastic spoon, carefully mix the vinegar with the rice until every grain of rice is coated with vinegar

Your rice is now ready for sushi!









