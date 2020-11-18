Lunchbreak: The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

Sharone Hakman

Recipe:

The Perfect Thanksgiving Turkey

Courtesy of Chef Sharone Hakman, CEO of Chef Hak’s

Ingredients:

• 14 lb turkey

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp pepper

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1 tsp dried thyme or sage

Instructions:

-The bigger the turkey, the harder it is to manage temperatures so the key to a perfectly cooked turkey is to break down the bird!

-First remove the wings, then the legs. Leave the breast on the bone as that will keep it tender. Place all the separate pieces on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper

-Season with salt, pepper, paprika and thyme or sage. Seasoning can be adjusted to your taste.

-Preheat oven to 425 degrees F

-Place the baking sheet with all of the turkey pieces into the oven and cook for 1 hour and 10 minutes

-Pull the breast out ONLY and let it rest

-Leave the legs and wings in the oven for another 45 mins then pull out and let rest