Lunchbreak: The Palmer House Hilton Original Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Executive Chef, Mario Garcia, Hiltons of Chicago

This luscious confection was created in the Palmer House pastry kitchen as a portable dessert to be served at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.

Bertha Palmer, philanthropist and wife of the owner of Palmer House, Potter Palmer, was also the president of the board of lady managers, requested the pastry chef at the time to create something different and easily portable, thus the brownie was born

Recipe:

Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel Original Brownie Recipe

Ingredients:

14oz. (1.75 cup) semi-sweet chocolate

1lb butter

12oz. (1.5 cup) granulated sugar

4oz. (.5 cup) flour

8 eggs

12oz. (1.5 cup) crushed walnuts

vanilla extract – splash

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

2. Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Mix the sugar and flour together in a bowl. Combine chocolate and flour mixtures. Stir 4 to 5 minutes. Add eggs and continue mixing. ​

3. Pour mixture into a 9×12 baking sheet. Sprinkle walnuts on top, pressing down slightly into the mixture with your hand. Bake 30-40 minutes. ​

4. Brownies are done when the edges begin to crisp and has risen about 1/4 of an inch. ​

Note:

When the brownie is properly baked, it will remain “gooey” with a toothpick in the middle due to the richness of the mixture.

Glaze:

Mix together 1 c. water,1 c. apricot preserves, and 1 tsp. unflavored gelatin in sauce pan. Mix thoroughly and bring to a boil for two minutes. Brush hot glaze on brownies while still warm.