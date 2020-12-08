Lunchbreak: The Palmer House Hilton Original Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Executive Chef, Mario Garcia, Hiltons of Chicago
- This luscious confection was created in the Palmer House pastry kitchen as a portable dessert to be served at the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago.
- Bertha Palmer, philanthropist and wife of the owner of Palmer House, Potter Palmer, was also the president of the board of lady managers, requested the pastry chef at the time to create something different and easily portable, thus the brownie was born
Recipe:
Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel Original Brownie Recipe
Ingredients:
14oz. (1.75 cup) semi-sweet chocolate
1lb butter
12oz. (1.5 cup) granulated sugar
4oz. (.5 cup) flour
8 eggs
12oz. (1.5 cup) crushed walnuts
vanilla extract – splash
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
2. Melt chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Mix the sugar and flour together in a bowl. Combine chocolate and flour mixtures. Stir 4 to 5 minutes. Add eggs and continue mixing.
3. Pour mixture into a 9×12 baking sheet. Sprinkle walnuts on top, pressing down slightly into the mixture with your hand. Bake 30-40 minutes.
4. Brownies are done when the edges begin to crisp and has risen about 1/4 of an inch.
Note:
When the brownie is properly baked, it will remain “gooey” with a toothpick in the middle due to the richness of the mixture.
Glaze:
Mix together 1 c. water,1 c. apricot preserves, and 1 tsp. unflavored gelatin in sauce pan. Mix thoroughly and bring to a boil for two minutes. Brush hot glaze on brownies while still warm.