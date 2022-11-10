George Geary – Chef, Author

New Book Coming Out Soon (12/6/22)! – L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants 

Recipes:

Roasted Chicken Pecan Cranberry Salad

You can never have enough ideas for those prepared chickens from the deli. This is a fast, perfect salad for leftovers of turkey too.

Serves 6

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp                   Dijon Mustard

2 tbsp                   pickle relish

1 cup                     toasted and chopped pecans

2 tbsp                   freshly chopped tarragon

1/2 cup cranberries, dried

3 lb                         cooked deli chicken, skinned and deboned

2 cups                   salad greens

  1. In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Add pecans, tarragon, and cranberries.
  1. Add chicken pieces and coat well. Serve on a bed of greens

Berry Ambrosia Salad

Yields: 12 servings

1 cup               raspberries, cut into quarters

1 cup               mandarin oranges

1 cup               crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup               mini marshmallows

1 cup               angel flake coconut

1 cup               Greek vanilla yogurt

  1. Mix raspberries, oranges, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, and yogurt in a large bowl.
  1. Let set in a covered container in the refrigerator for two hours before serving to develop flavors.

White Bean Roasted Pepper Salad

Sweet roasted peppers round this salad off well.

Serves 6

2 (14oz) cans      cannellini beans, drained and rinsed       

1 (7oz) jar                            roasted red peppers, chopped fine         

2 cloves                crushed garlic    

1 cup                                     chopped Italian parsley

1 tbsp                                   balsamic vinegar             

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper.

1. In a large bowl combine cannellini beans, roasted red peppers, garlic, parsley, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.