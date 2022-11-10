George Geary – Chef, Author
New Book Coming Out Soon (12/6/22)! – L.A.’s Legendary Restaurants
Recipes:
Roasted Chicken Pecan Cranberry Salad
You can never have enough ideas for those prepared chickens from the deli. This is a fast, perfect salad for leftovers of turkey too.
Serves 6
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
2 tbsp pickle relish
1 cup toasted and chopped pecans
2 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon
1/2 cup cranberries, dried
3 lb cooked deli chicken, skinned and deboned
2 cups salad greens
- In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Add pecans, tarragon, and cranberries.
- Add chicken pieces and coat well. Serve on a bed of greens
Berry Ambrosia Salad
Yields: 12 servings
1 cup raspberries, cut into quarters
1 cup mandarin oranges
1 cup crushed pineapple, drained
1 cup mini marshmallows
1 cup angel flake coconut
1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt
- Mix raspberries, oranges, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, and yogurt in a large bowl.
- Let set in a covered container in the refrigerator for two hours before serving to develop flavors.
White Bean Roasted Pepper Salad
Sweet roasted peppers round this salad off well.
Serves 6
2 (14oz) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 (7oz) jar roasted red peppers, chopped fine
2 cloves crushed garlic
1 cup chopped Italian parsley
1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper.
1. In a large bowl combine cannellini beans, roasted red peppers, garlic, parsley, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.