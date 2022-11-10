George Geary – Chef, Author

Recipes:

Roasted Chicken Pecan Cranberry Salad

You can never have enough ideas for those prepared chickens from the deli. This is a fast, perfect salad for leftovers of turkey too.

Serves 6

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

2 tbsp pickle relish

1 cup toasted and chopped pecans

2 tbsp freshly chopped tarragon

1/2 cup cranberries, dried

3 lb cooked deli chicken, skinned and deboned

2 cups salad greens

In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. Add pecans, tarragon, and cranberries.

Add chicken pieces and coat well. Serve on a bed of greens

Berry Ambrosia Salad

Yields: 12 servings

1 cup raspberries, cut into quarters

1 cup mandarin oranges

1 cup crushed pineapple, drained

1 cup mini marshmallows

1 cup angel flake coconut

1 cup Greek vanilla yogurt

Mix raspberries, oranges, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, and yogurt in a large bowl.

Let set in a covered container in the refrigerator for two hours before serving to develop flavors.

White Bean Roasted Pepper Salad

Sweet roasted peppers round this salad off well.

Serves 6

2 (14oz) cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 (7oz) jar roasted red peppers, chopped fine

2 cloves crushed garlic

1 cup chopped Italian parsley

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper.

1. In a large bowl combine cannellini beans, roasted red peppers, garlic, parsley, and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper.