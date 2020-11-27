Lunchbreak: Thanksgiving Leftovers From The Cooking Mom

Amy Hanten – The Cooking Mom

Both her cookbooks are available on Amazon.

Recipes:

Turkey and Stuffing Casserole

Ingredients:

2 boxes (6 ounces each) chicken or turkey flavored stuffing mix (prepared according to package directions)

1 cup sour cream

2 cans (10.75 ounces each) cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon dried parsley

3 to 4 cups sliced, shredded or diced cooked turkey

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together sour cream, soup, milk, wine, and seasonings. Mix turkey in with soup mixture.

Spray a 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Spoon the turkey mixture into the dish. Top with prepared stuffing. Drizzle butter over the top. Bake covered in foil 30 to 40 minutes. Uncover and bake another 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly and golden.

Notes:

This is a great way to use up those Thanksgiving leftovers. Instead of making the boxed stuffing, you can use 4 to 6 cups leftover stuffing.

Cranberry Chicken Bake

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 can (14 ounces) whole-berry cranberry sauce

1 cup French, Russian or Western dressing

1 envelope dry onion soup mix

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Whisk together cranberry sauce, dressing and dry soup mix. Spray 9 x 13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place chicken in baking dish. Pour sauce mixture over over chicken breasts. Cover with foil. Bake for 1 hour covered, and continue baking 20 to 30 minutes uncovered or until the chicken is super tender.

Notes:

Great with wild rice and green beans! You can also make this in the slow cooker. Use a slow cooker liner or spray the slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken on the bottom. Pour remaining ingredients on top. Cook 4 to 6 hours on low.

Mashed Potato Soup

Ingredients:

4 to 6 slices bacon, chopped into small pieces (optional)

1 cup onion, finely diced

2 stalks celery, finely diced

2 to 3 cups milk

2 cups chicken stock

Salt and pepper

4 to 6 cups prepared mashed potatoes (leftovers work great)

1/4 to 1/2 cup heavy cream (optional)

Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Scallions or chives, chopped (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

Directions:

In a large soup pan, fry bacon until crispy. Remove bacon from pan and set aside. Leave a couple tablespoons of bacon drippings in the pan. If not using bacon you can use 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil. Cook celery and onions in the drippings until they start to get soft. Season with salt and pepper. Add 2 cups of milk and stock. Bring to a simmer. Stir in mashed potatoes and half of the crumbled bacon. Remove from heat and whisk in 1/4 cup heavy cream. Taste to see if a little more salt and pepper is needed. If mixture is too thick, add a little more milk or cream. Serve soup in bowl with scallions, remaining crumbled bacon, sour cream and cheddar cheese on top!