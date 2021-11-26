Lunchbreak: Thanksgiving Leftover Club Sandwich

Nichole Cato, Owner of Mae’s Que House

Mae’s Que operates out of CloudKitchens’ South Loop location – 2537 S. Wabash

https://www.quehouse.com/

Recipe:

Thanksgiving Leftover Club Sandwich

1.) Gather all ingredients for your club sandwich .

2). Slice, butter, and toast Ciabatta bread

3.) Carve 2-3 pieces of turkey and Ham (warm if desired). Place on the bottom piece of bread.

4.) Warm leftover dressing and gravy in a skillet

5.) Begin to layer your sandwich, first the turkey.

6.) Then the dressing and drizzle with gravy.

7.) Add a layer of ham and potato salad.

8.) Top sandwich with cranberry sauce.

9.) Cut the sandwich in half with a serrated knife.