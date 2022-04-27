Patt Tongphong – Owner, Co-founder, Keadkao Express Urbanspace

15 W. Washington St., Chicago

They are open six days a week. Monday-Friday from 7 am to 9:30 pm and on Saturdays from 7 am to 8:30 pm.

https://www.keadkaoexpress.com/

http://www.Urbanspacechi.com

Recipe:

Keadkao Grilled Chicken

Thai southern style grilled chicken

servings: 3-4 prepping time: 25 min cooking time: 30 min

Ingredients

2 lbs of skinless and boneless chicken thighs

4 garlic cloves

1 tsp ground coriander

3 tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp salt

3 segments of lemongrass

1 tbsp black pepper

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 1/2 tbsp light soy sauce

4 small red onions

1/4 cup of milk



Directions

1. Combine garlic, ground coriander, brown sugar, salt, a segment of lemongrass, black pepper, oyster sauce, one tbsp light soy sauce, small red onion, and milk in the bowl of a food processor. Process until a rough paste is formed. Set aside.



2. Clean, cut off unnecessary fat, and place chicken thighs in the bowl of ingredients. Massage to spread the marinade over all the chicken. Marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes, preferably 1 hour.



3. Remove chicken from the marinade and discard the marinade



4. Heat outdoor grill on medium-high. Or heat 1/2 tbsp oil in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat on the stove.



5. Cook the chicken until golden brown – around 3 minutes on each side.



6. Let rest for a few minutes before serving with a slice of fresh cucumber and rice ENJOY!

Cucumber salad:

2 English cucumbers thinly sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 red onion thinly sliced

1 cup distilled white vinegar

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Combine all ingredients.