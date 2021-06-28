Lunchbreak: Thai Chopped Salad

Executive Chef Stephen Henry

http://www.streetervillesocial.com

Streeterville Social

455 N. Park Drive – Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 840-6617

Recipe:

Thai Chopped Salad

Serves: 5-6 people

Salad

Napa Cabbage, shredded                   2 cups

Iceburg Lettuce, shredded                  2 cups

Red Cabbage, shredded                     1 cup

Red Bell Pepper, sliced                       1 pepper         

Green Onions, sliced                          2 onions

Red Curry Cashews                           ½ cup

Carrots, shredded                               1 cup

Peanut Chili Lime Dressing                ½ cup

Cilantro                                                6 sprigs

Mango, diced                                      ½ cup

  • Combine cabbages, lettuce, red bell pepper, green onions, cashews and shredded carrots in a large bowl and toss to mix.
  • Drizzle in peanut chili lime dressing and toss again to coat.
  • Place salad in serving plate.
  • Garnish with cilantro and diced mango.

Peanut Chili Lime Dressing

Peanut Butter                          ½ cup

Lime Juice                              1 lime

Honey                                     2 Tbsp

Rice Vinegar                           3 Tbsp

Soy Sauce                              2 Tbsp

Sesame Oil                             1 tsp

Sriracha Sauce                       1 tsp

Minced Ginger                        1 Tbsp

Garlic Clove Chopped            2 cloves

Water                                      2 Tbsp

Salt and Pepper                      to taste

  • Combine all ingredients except water, salt, and pepper in a bowl and whisk.
  • Season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • If the dressing is too thick, thin with water – 1 Tbsp at a time.

Red Curry Cashews

Vegetable Oil                          2          Tbsp

Light Brown Sugar                  2          Tbsp

Thai Red Curry Paste             4          tsp

Honey                                     1          Tbsp

Raw Cashews                         2          cups

Sea Salt                                  2          tsp

  • Combine oil, sugar, curry paste, and honey in a skillet and cook stirring constantly until sugar dissolves (about 1 minute).                                       
  • Add cashews to pan and stir to coat.                                                                                            
  • Spread the coated nuts on a parchment lined baking sheet.                                                                                     
  • Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes or until golden brown, stirring every 4 minutes.                                                                                     
  • Sprinkle with sea salt.                                                                                           

Cool completely.                                                                                       

