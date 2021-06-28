Lunchbreak: Thai Chopped Salad

Executive Chef Stephen Henry
http://www.streetervillesocial.com
Streeterville Social
455 N. Park Drive – Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 840-6617
Recipe:
Thai Chopped Salad
Serves: 5-6 people
Salad
Napa Cabbage, shredded 2 cups
Iceburg Lettuce, shredded 2 cups
Red Cabbage, shredded 1 cup
Red Bell Pepper, sliced 1 pepper
Green Onions, sliced 2 onions
Red Curry Cashews ½ cup
Carrots, shredded 1 cup
Peanut Chili Lime Dressing ½ cup
Cilantro 6 sprigs
Mango, diced ½ cup
- Combine cabbages, lettuce, red bell pepper, green onions, cashews and shredded carrots in a large bowl and toss to mix.
- Drizzle in peanut chili lime dressing and toss again to coat.
- Place salad in serving plate.
- Garnish with cilantro and diced mango.
Peanut Chili Lime Dressing
Peanut Butter ½ cup
Lime Juice 1 lime
Honey 2 Tbsp
Rice Vinegar 3 Tbsp
Soy Sauce 2 Tbsp
Sesame Oil 1 tsp
Sriracha Sauce 1 tsp
Minced Ginger 1 Tbsp
Garlic Clove Chopped 2 cloves
Water 2 Tbsp
Salt and Pepper to taste
- Combine all ingredients except water, salt, and pepper in a bowl and whisk.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- If the dressing is too thick, thin with water – 1 Tbsp at a time.
Red Curry Cashews
Vegetable Oil 2 Tbsp
Light Brown Sugar 2 Tbsp
Thai Red Curry Paste 4 tsp
Honey 1 Tbsp
Raw Cashews 2 cups
Sea Salt 2 tsp
- Combine oil, sugar, curry paste, and honey in a skillet and cook stirring constantly until sugar dissolves (about 1 minute).
- Add cashews to pan and stir to coat.
- Spread the coated nuts on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes or until golden brown, stirring every 4 minutes.
- Sprinkle with sea salt.
Cool completely.