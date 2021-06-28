Lunchbreak: Thai Chopped Salad

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WVLA) — Almost four months after the announcement that Aunt Jemima products would be rebranded as "Pearl Milling Company," the new-look products are finally hitting store shelves across the United States.

In February of this year, Quaker Oats announced that they would be changing the Aunt Jemima brand of pancake mix and syrup because the character's origins were "based on a racial stereotype" from the 19th century, depicting a smiling "mammy" caricature of a slave content to serve her white masters.