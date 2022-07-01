Pooh Sougkra – Chef, Green Leaf Thai

Deer Udompaichitkul – Owner of Green Leaf Thai

Green Leaf Thai

4658 N. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

http://www.greenleafchicago.com

Event:

Square Roots Chicago

July 8-10, 2022

Friday, July 8 from 5 – 10pm

Saturday, July 9 from 12 – 10pm

Sunday, July 10 from 12 – 9pm

4400 – 4600 N Lincoln Avenue (from Wilson to Montrose), Chicago

http://www.squareroots.org

Recipe:

Gai Yang (Thai BBQ Grilled Chicken) Recipe:

1. Slice chicken in the middle to open it up and soak it in room temperature water with a pinch of salt for 1 hour.

2. Afterwards take out the chicken and marinate it in the fridge for 1-2 hours. The marinade sauce contains 1/2 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 2 teaspoon fresh garlic and 2 teaspoon black pepper, 1 tablespoon of chopped lemongrass, 1 cup of half and half.

3. Preheat Oven to 400F

4. Put the chicken in the oven for 30 minutes and turn over for 15-30 minutes. Keep checking during that time.

5. Finish the chicken on the grill afterwards to get the grilled smokey flavor on medium heat.

6. For the Jiow sauce, mix the ingredients of 1/4 cup of fish sauce, 1/4 cup of tamarind, 1/4 cup of palm sugar in a pot and simmer on medium heat. Stir until it turns to a clear liquid.

7. Top the Jiow sauce with 1/4 cup of rice powder, chopped green and red onion, squeezed fresh lime juice to your liking, and add chili powder if desired.