Lunchbreak: Tequila Lime Carne Asada Torta

Noel Tellez
GORDAS Tortas in the Kitchen United Mix Loop Location
https://www.gordas-tortas.com/
Kitchen United Mix – 205 West Wacker Street
Recipe:
Tequila Lime Carne Asada
THE INGREDIENTS:
Lime Juice (3 limes)
3 ounces tequila or 1 part white tequila and 3 parts lime juice
2 tablespoons of melted butter
Chopped fresh cilantro to your liking
Salt to your liking
4 cloves garlic, minced
½ teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon lime zest
¼ teaspoon onion powder
One 2 pound skirt or flank steak
INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine lime juice, tequila, butter, garlic, jalapeno, and cilantro and place them in a resealable bag.
Seal bag and squeeze it around in the bag to combine.
Mix together the salt, pepper, chili powder, lime zest, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Sprinkle half of the dry ingredients over the skirt steak and rub.
Place skirt steak into the bag.
Seal and make sure all the meat is coated in the marinade. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.
Remove the skirt steak from the marinade, and discard excess marinade.
Cut meat it into thin strips and thread beef on wooden skewers.
Sprinkle remaining dry seasoning on meat and bring meat to room temperature.
Heat a grill to medium-high heat.
Grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side.