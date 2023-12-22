Chef Jason Hammel of Marisol and Lula Cafe
Chef James Martin of Bocadillo Market
Marisol at the MCA
205 E Pearson Street
Chicago, IL 60611
Bocadillo Market
2342 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Lula Café
2537 N Kedzie Blvd
Chicago, IL 60647
Check Out:
Marisol’s Chef Collaborative Series
Lunch hours are 11:00 am to 2:oo pm, Tuesday to Friday. Museum admission is not required to eat at Marisol.
Now through January 31, 2023, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays.
Marisol at the MCA, 220 E Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611
Recipe:
Tempura Acorn Squash Bocadillo with avocado, honey, sobrassada, and goat cheese served on a baguette
INGREDIENTS
Avocado coulis
1 bunch parsley
4 each avocado
4 lemons, juiced
1/4 cup cava vinegar
to taste salt & pepper
Acorn Squash
3 each acorn squash
to taste salt & pepper
5 sprigs thyme
3 sprigs rosemary
3 sprigs oregano
1/2 cup olive oil
Tempura
1 tsp Baking powder
1 tsp Baking soda
2 1/3 cup Ap Flour
2 tsp Salt
3/4 oz Sherry Vinegar
1 1/4 oz Olive oil
15 3/4 oz Sparkling Water
For Assembly:
Flour
Oil for frying
1/4 cup Sobrassada (Spanish sausage) and 1 cup goat cheese, combined
Rosemary honey
Demi baguettes
Avocado slices
PROCEDURES:
AVOCADO COULIS
1.Gather all the ingredients. Wash all the parsley with cold water.
2. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend the avocado mixture until smooth.
3. Season with salt & pepper, to taste.
4. Store the coulis in a squeeze bottle or storage container.
ACORN SQUASH
1. Preheat a oven to 350 F convection fan. Next peel the acorn squash and then cut
the squash in half. Take a spoon and remove the seeds out of the squash.
2. Cut the acorn squash into 8 even pieces. Toss the squash with oil, salt, and pepper.
3. Wrap the entire pan with foil and then place the squash on the foiled roasting pan with herbs
and next cover the top of the pan with foil very tightly.
4. Bake the acorn squash in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 f.
TEMPURA
1. Measure the baking soda and baking powder (use a small bowl).
2. Add flour and salt.
3. Add sherry vinegar and olive oil.
4. Add the cold sparkling water.
5. Whisk and pour the mix tempura into storage bowl, wrap, and store it in the fridge.
TO ASSEMBLE:
1. Take acorn squash and dip in flour.
2. Dip floured squash in tempura mix.
3. Fry squash in oil, remove and drain. Season with salt and pepper.
4. Toast demi baguettes.
5. Spread sobrassada mix on both baguette slices.
6. Assemble with avocado, coulis, acorn squash, and rosemary honey.