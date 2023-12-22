Chef Jason Hammel of Marisol and Lula Cafe

Chef James Martin of Bocadillo Market

Marisol at the MCA

205 E Pearson Street

Chicago, IL 60611

www.marisolchicago.com

Bocadillo Market

2342 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60614

www.bocadillomarket.com

Lula Café

2537 N Kedzie Blvd

Chicago, IL 60647

https://www.lulacafe.com/

Check Out:

Marisol’s Chef Collaborative Series

Lunch hours are 11:00 am to 2:oo pm, Tuesday to Friday. Museum admission is not required to eat at Marisol.

Now through January 31, 2023, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesdays through Fridays.

Marisol at the MCA, 220 E Chicago Ave. Chicago, IL 60611

Recipe:

Tempura Acorn Squash Bocadillo with avocado, honey, sobrassada, and goat cheese served on a baguette

INGREDIENTS

Avocado coulis

1 bunch parsley

4 each avocado

4 lemons, juiced

1/4 cup cava vinegar

to taste salt & pepper

Acorn Squash

3 each acorn squash

to taste salt & pepper

5 sprigs thyme

3 sprigs rosemary

3 sprigs oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

Tempura

1 tsp Baking powder

1 tsp Baking soda

2 1/3 cup Ap Flour

2 tsp Salt

3/4 oz Sherry Vinegar

1 1/4 oz Olive oil

15 3/4 oz Sparkling Water

For Assembly:

Flour

Oil for frying

1/4 cup Sobrassada (Spanish sausage) and 1 cup goat cheese, combined

Rosemary honey

Demi baguettes

Avocado slices

PROCEDURES:

AVOCADO COULIS

1.Gather all the ingredients. Wash all the parsley with cold water.

2. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend the avocado mixture until smooth.

3. Season with salt & pepper, to taste.

4. Store the coulis in a squeeze bottle or storage container.

ACORN SQUASH

1. Preheat a oven to 350 F convection fan. Next peel the acorn squash and then cut

the squash in half. Take a spoon and remove the seeds out of the squash.

2. Cut the acorn squash into 8 even pieces. Toss the squash with oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Wrap the entire pan with foil and then place the squash on the foiled roasting pan with herbs

and next cover the top of the pan with foil very tightly.

4. Bake the acorn squash in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 f.

TEMPURA

1. Measure the baking soda and baking powder (use a small bowl).

2. Add flour and salt.

3. Add sherry vinegar and olive oil.

4. Add the cold sparkling water.

5. Whisk and pour the mix tempura into storage bowl, wrap, and store it in the fridge.

TO ASSEMBLE:

1. Take acorn squash and dip in flour.

2. Dip floured squash in tempura mix.

3. Fry squash in oil, remove and drain. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Toast demi baguettes.

5. Spread sobrassada mix on both baguette slices.

6. Assemble with avocado, coulis, acorn squash, and rosemary honey.