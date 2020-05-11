Lunchbreak: Tater Tot Casserole

Mike DeSimone & Jeff Jenssen – World Wine Guys and authors of the award-winning book RED WINE

http://worldwineguys.com/

Recipe:

Tater Tot Casserole

Recipe by The World Wine Guys

2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

1 pound ground beef

Salt and pepper to taste

1 can cream of mushroom soup

½ pound Velveeta, sliced

½ bag tater tots

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion until translucent. Add the ground beef and cook until browned. Remove from heat, drain excess oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Add 2/3 to 1 can cream of mushroom soup and combine well. Transfer ground beef mixture to a 9 x 9 square or 11 inch round glass baking dish and top with slices of Velveeta cheese, making sure to cover the entire surface. Top with one layer deep of tater tots (you can do concentric circles, herring bone pattern, or alternating rows, depending on your mood.) Place baking dish in oven for 30 – 35 minutes until tater tots are browned. Remove from oven and let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 4 for main course or 8 as an appetizer