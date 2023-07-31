Chef Christian Alejandro – Executive Chef
Recipe:
Tartufo Gratinado
Yield: 1 order
½ cup (4 oz) Italian sausage
1 tsp Truffle salt
2 tsp Olive oil
2 tbsp (1 oz) Shitake mushroom, sliced
2 tbsp (1 oz) Oyster mushroom, Pulled apart
1 tbsp (½ oz) Shallots, fine dice
1 tbsp (½ oz) Garlic, chopped
½ cup (4 oz) Heavy cream
¼ cup (2 oz) White wine
¾ cup (6 oz) Penne pasta
⅜ cup (3 oz) Fontina cheese
¼ tsp Parsley
2 tbsp (1 oz) Truffle oil
Preparation:
- Heat olive oil in saute pan.
- Add sausage to saute pan to cook. move around as they begin to turn brown. Add mushroom, shallots and garlic to pan and continue to saute. Turn the heat down slightly so as to not brown the garlic.
- Deglaze pan with white wine.
- Place your cooked pasta in the pan.
- Add your cream and season with truffle salt.
- Add Fontina cheese on top and place in the oven (400 degrees) until cheese has a golden-brown color on top (3-4 minutes)
- Remove from the oven top with parsley and truffle oil.