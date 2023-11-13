Wes Martin, Director of Culinary Production, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street

Milk Street’s new book: Milk Street: Simple (published on 10/17/23)

TANDOORI-INSPIRED CHICKEN AND CAULIFLOWER TRAYBAKE

Start to finish: 55 minutes (20 minutes active)

Servings: 4

Indian tandoori chicken inspired this six-ingredient meal on a baking sheet. We cut slashes into bone-in chicken parts to allow the seasonings to really work their way into the meat. ­The technique is true to classic tandoori chicken. Yogurt not only tenderizes the chicken, it gets the seasonings to stick and assists with browning. Garam masala is warm and sweet, whereas curry powder is savory and earthy; use whichever you prefer or have. Serve with basmati rice and/or warm naan.

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt, divided

4 tablespoons neutral oil, divided

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger OR 4 medium garlic cloves, finely grated OR both

2 tablespoons sweet paprika

1½ tablespoons garam masala OR curry powder

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs OR chicken leg quarters, trimmed and patted dry

2-pound head cauliflower, trimmed and cut into 1-inch florets

In a large bowl, whisk together ½ cup yogurt, 2 tablespoons oil, the ginger, paprika, garam masala, 2½ teaspoons salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Measure 2 tablespoons of the mixture into a small bowl and stir in the remaining ½ cup yogurt; cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Using a sharp knife, cut parallel slashes, spaced about 1 inch apart, in the skin side of each piece of chicken, cutting all the way to the bone. Add the chicken to the yogurt mixture in the large bowl and turn to coat, rubbing the yogurt into the slashes. Transfer the chicken skin-side up to the center of a rimmed baking sheet, arranging the pieces in a single layer; let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes; wipe out the bowl.

In the same bowl, toss the cauliflower with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Transfer to the baking sheet in an even layer around the chicken. Let stand at room temperature while the oven heats.

Heat the oven to 475°F with a rack in the middle position. Roast until the thickest part of the largest thigh or leg quarter reaches 175°F, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer the chicken and cauliflower to a platter and serve with the yogurt sauce.

Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro OR lemon wedges OR both

Excerpted from MILK STREET SIMPLE by Christopher Kimball. Copyright © 2023 by CPK Media, LLC. Photographs by Erik Bernstein.

Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.