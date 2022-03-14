Lunchbreak: Tall, Dark & Handsome Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

Yasmin Gutierrez – Partner and Executive Pastry Chef
Beatrix
https://www.beatrixrestaurants.com/
Locations in River North, Streeterville, Fulton Market and Oak Brook
Beatrix – River North
519 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654
312-284-1377
Beatrix – Streeterville
671 N. St. Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611
312-642-0001
Beatrix – Fulton Market
834 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607
312-733-0370
Beatrix – Oak Brook
272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523
630-491-1415
Event:
- Along with the gluten-free Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake, another great dessert for National Pie Day is the Oh My! Caramel Pie from Beatrix. In fact, you can enjoy a slice at your nearest Beatrix location for only $3.14 on Monday, March 14th.
- Full-size Oh My! Caramel Pies can be ordered and shipped nationwide through Tastes Of Chicago (with free shipping now included!) Website: https://www.tastesofchicago.com/category/beatrix-oh-my-caramel-pie
- You can also order full pies and cakes directly from Beatrix during the holidays in case you end up in charge of dessert.
Recipe:
TALL, DARK & HANDSOME CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE
Yields one (1) 8-inch cake
OUTER CAKE LAYER BATTER
2 Cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate
1 Stick Unsalted Butter
1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
½ Teaspoon Salt
6 Large Eggs
¾ Cup Granulated Sugar
CAKE FILLING
2 Cups Heavy Cream
1 Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate
¾ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract
4 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar
0.5 Gram Kappa Carrageenan (Optional!)
PROCEDURE:
To Prepare The Outer Cake Layer:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F.
- Melt the semi-sweet chocolate, butter, vanilla, and salt over a double boiler. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
- Separate the egg yolks into a medium mixing bowl, and the egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer (or large mixing bowl).
- Whisk the egg yolks and half of the granulated sugar until the mixture becomes pale yellow and thick. Set aside.
- Whip the egg whites on low speed (or use a hand-mixer to whisk) until soft peaks form. Slowly add the remaining sugar until medium peaks have formed.
- When the chocolate mixture has slightly cooled, add 2 tablespoons of the egg yolk mixture to the chocolate mixture, whisking to combine. Add the chocolate mixture into the remaining yolks, whisking until smooth.
- Give the mixture several folds with a rubber spatula, then add the peaked egg whites and continue to fold until incorporated.
- Immediately pour into a lightly greased, 8-inch cheesecake pan. Bake for 45 minutes. Rotate pan and bake for another 15 minutes. Cake will rise in height and then collapse slightly.
- Allow cake to cool until room temperature.
To Prepare Filling:
- In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar and kappa carrageenan and set aside.
- Add the heavy cream, semi-sweet chocolate, and vanilla to a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and stir the entire time to avoid burning the chocolate.
- Whisk in the sugar and kappa carrageenan mixture and continue to whisk for one minute as the mixture continues to simmer.
- Immediately pour the mixture through a chinois (strainer) and into the outer cake later, until it sits ½ inch from the top.
- Let the cake set at room temperature, then refrigerate until sliced & served.