Lunchbreak: Tall, Dark & Handsome Gluten-Free Chocolate Cake

Yasmin Gutierrez – Partner and Executive Pastry Chef

Beatrix

https://www.beatrixrestaurants.com/

Locations in River North, Streeterville, Fulton Market and Oak Brook

Beatrix – River North

519 N. Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

312-284-1377

Beatrix – Streeterville

671 N. St. Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611

312-642-0001

Beatrix – Fulton Market

834 W. Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

312-733-0370

Beatrix – Oak Brook

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523

630-491-1415

Event:

  • Along with the gluten-free Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake, another great dessert for National Pie Day is the Oh My! Caramel Pie from Beatrix. In fact, you can enjoy a slice at your nearest Beatrix location for only $3.14 on Monday, March 14th.
  • Full-size Oh My! Caramel Pies can be ordered and shipped nationwide through Tastes Of Chicago (with free shipping now included!) Website: https://www.tastesofchicago.com/category/beatrix-oh-my-caramel-pie
  • You can also order full pies and cakes directly from Beatrix during the holidays in case you end up in charge of dessert.

Recipe:

TALL, DARK & HANDSOME CHOCOLATE CAKE RECIPE

Yields one (1) 8-inch cake

OUTER CAKE LAYER BATTER

2 Cups Semi-Sweet Chocolate

1 Stick Unsalted Butter

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

½ Teaspoon Salt

6 Large Eggs

¾ Cup Granulated Sugar 

CAKE FILLING

2 Cups Heavy Cream

1 Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate

¾ Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

4 Tablespoons Granulated Sugar

0.5 Gram Kappa Carrageenan (Optional!)

PROCEDURE:

To Prepare The Outer Cake Layer:

  1. Preheat the oven to 300°F.
  2. Melt the semi-sweet chocolate, butter, vanilla, and salt over a double boiler. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
  3. Separate the egg yolks into a medium mixing bowl, and the egg whites into the bowl of a stand mixer (or large mixing bowl).
  4. Whisk the egg yolks and half of the granulated sugar until the mixture becomes pale yellow and thick. Set aside.
  5. Whip the egg whites on low speed (or use a hand-mixer to whisk) until soft peaks form. Slowly add the remaining sugar until medium peaks have formed.
  6. When the chocolate mixture has slightly cooled, add 2 tablespoons of the egg yolk mixture to the chocolate mixture, whisking to combine. Add the chocolate mixture into the remaining yolks, whisking until smooth.
  7. Give the mixture several folds with a rubber spatula, then add the peaked egg whites and continue to fold until incorporated.
  8. Immediately pour into a lightly greased, 8-inch cheesecake pan. Bake for 45 minutes. Rotate pan and bake for another 15 minutes. Cake will rise in height and then collapse slightly.
  9. Allow cake to cool until room temperature.

To Prepare Filling:

  1. In a small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar and kappa carrageenan and set aside. 
  2. Add the heavy cream, semi-sweet chocolate, and vanilla to a saucepan. Bring to a simmer and stir the entire time to avoid burning the chocolate.
  3. Whisk in the sugar and kappa carrageenan mixture and continue to whisk for one minute as the mixture continues to simmer.
  4. Immediately pour the mixture through a chinois (strainer) and into the outer cake later, until it sits ½ inch from the top.
  5. Let the cake set at room temperature, then refrigerate until sliced & served.

