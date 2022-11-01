Chef Christo Vlahos, Divisional Executive Chef at The Fifty/50 Group

Roots Handmade Pizza (4 Chicago locations)

West Town (1924 W Chicago Ave.)

Lincoln Square (2200 W Lawrence Ave.)

Old Town (1610 N Wells St.)

South Loop (744 S Dearborn St.)

www.rootspizza.com

Recipe:

Taco Pizza Kit

Using Roots Pizza Dough and a Taco Kit, this is a guide to putting it all together.

Servings: 1

Equipment

Pizza Stone, Peel, Cast Iron Skillet, or Sheet Tray

Sharp Knife

Spoon

Rolling Pin (if needed)

Oven

Ingredients

oz Roots Pizza Dough If using the Roots Malt Dough, cut in half.

fl oz Roots Pizza Sauce

oz Cooked Ground Sausage

oz Taco Seasoning Blend

oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese

head Shredded Romaine Lettuce

oz Diced Tomatoes

oz Taco Chips

packets of Heinze Taco Sauce

dash of for serving, as desired: Greek oregano, grated parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes

Instructions

If using a pizza stone, preheat oven to 400 F and preheat the stone 30-45 minutes prior to cooking. Preheat the oven to 400 F. About 15 minutes before you’d like to start prepping your pizza pull your dough from the refrigerator and let it proof a bit at room temperature. Remove the dough from the Roots bag and cut in half and let it sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes. The longer it sits, the easier it will be to work with but the less sweet the dough will taste. Roll out the dough ball to a 12-inch round or to your preferred shape. See recipe video for tips on rolling out and shaping pizza dough. Assemble the pizza. Spread the Roots Pizza sauce over the rolled out dough with a spoon. Add the cooked pizza sausage and spread evenly over the pizza. Sprinkle the Taco Seasoning Blend evenly over the sausage. Next cover with the shredded mozzarella cheese and the shredded cheddar cheese. Transfer the assembled pizza to the oven and bake for 10-13 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the crust is a golden brown. Once the pizza is done cooking, remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly, 1-2 minutes. Top with the shredded romaine lettuce and diced tomatoes. Then lightly crumble the taco chips and spread over the lettuce on the entire pizza. Slice & Serve: Carefully slice the pizza on a cutting board. Slice into 6-8 pieces if using strips or slices. For this pizza, we recommend cutting the pizza pie cut due to the amount of toppings. Finally, drizzle taco sauce over each bite of the pizza. Optionally, you may also like to dip into sour cream.

Notes

Pizza Kits are packaged to work with a 10-11 oz. dough ball. The Roots Dough package is 22 oz. or enough for two pizzas or pizza kits.