Chef Christo Vlahos, Divisional Executive Chef at The Fifty/50 Group
Roots Handmade Pizza (4 Chicago locations)
West Town (1924 W Chicago Ave.)
Lincoln Square (2200 W Lawrence Ave.)
Old Town (1610 N Wells St.)
South Loop (744 S Dearborn St.)
Check Out:
“Chef Series” of Specialty Pizzas
-The Cajun Gator Pizza by Chef Brian Jupiter of Ina Mae Tavern
-Spanakopita Pizza from Chef Doug Psaltis of Andros Taverna
-The Big Ragu Pizza from Chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde
Recipe:
Taco Pizza Kit
Using Roots Pizza Dough and a Taco Kit, this is a guide to putting it all together.
Servings: 1
Equipment
- Pizza Stone, Peel, Cast Iron Skillet, or Sheet Tray
- Sharp Knife
- Spoon
- Rolling Pin (if needed)
- Oven
Ingredients
- oz Roots Pizza Dough If using the Roots Malt Dough, cut in half.
- fl oz Roots Pizza Sauce
- oz Cooked Ground Sausage
- oz Taco Seasoning Blend
- oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- oz Shredded Mozzarella Cheese
- head Shredded Romaine Lettuce
- oz Diced Tomatoes
- oz Taco Chips
- packets of Heinze Taco Sauce
- dash of for serving, as desired: Greek oregano, grated parmesan, crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
- If using a pizza stone, preheat oven to 400 F and preheat the stone 30-45 minutes prior to cooking.
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- About 15 minutes before you’d like to start prepping your pizza pull your dough from the refrigerator and let it proof a bit at room temperature. Remove the dough from the Roots bag and cut in half and let it sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes. The longer it sits, the easier it will be to work with but the less sweet the dough will taste.
- Roll out the dough ball to a 12-inch round or to your preferred shape. See recipe video for tips on rolling out and shaping pizza dough.
- Assemble the pizza. Spread the Roots Pizza sauce over the rolled out dough with a spoon. Add the cooked pizza sausage and spread evenly over the pizza. Sprinkle the Taco Seasoning Blend evenly over the sausage.
- Next cover with the shredded mozzarella cheese and the shredded cheddar cheese.
- Transfer the assembled pizza to the oven and bake for 10-13 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the crust is a golden brown.
- Once the pizza is done cooking, remove from the oven and set aside to cool slightly, 1-2 minutes. Top with the shredded romaine lettuce and diced tomatoes. Then lightly crumble the taco chips and spread over the lettuce on the entire pizza.
- Slice & Serve: Carefully slice the pizza on a cutting board. Slice into 6-8 pieces if using strips or slices. For this pizza, we recommend cutting the pizza pie cut due to the amount of toppings.
- Finally, drizzle taco sauce over each bite of the pizza. Optionally, you may also like to dip into sour cream.
Notes
Pizza Kits are packaged to work with a 10-11 oz. dough ball. The Roots Dough package is 22 oz. or enough for two pizzas or pizza kits.