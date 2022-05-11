Romy Gill

https://www.romygill.com/

New Book: On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh Hardcover on-sale May 17, 2022

Recipe:

TABAKH MAAZ

FRIED RIBS

SERVES 4–5

Tabakh maaz is one of my favourite dishes. A Kashmiri delicacy, these crispy, delicate ribs are enjoyed at weddings, banquets and celebrations. They are usually eaten on their own, but can also be served as part of a trami, a traditional arrangement of food, usually served on a large metal plate or platter, consisting of a varied selection of dishes served over a mound of rice.



INGREDIENTS:

500 G (1 LB 2 OZ) RIBS (GOAT OR LAMB), CHOPPED INTO RECTANGULAR PIECES

1 LITRE (34 FL OZ/4 CUPS) WATER

20 G (3/4 OZ) GARLIC, CRUSHED TO A PASTE

5 WHOLE CLOVES

4 BLACK CARDAMOM PODS

5 CM (2 IN) CINNAMON STICK

1 TEASPOON GROUND GINGER

1 TEASPOON GROUND TURMERIC

2 TEASPOONS SALT

5 TEASPOONS GHEE

Put the rib pieces into a deep saucepan along with the water, garlic paste, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, ginger, turmeric and salt, and mix well. Cook until tender and the meat is starting to come away from the bone, about 45 minutes. Once cooked, remove the ribs from the spicy water and discard the water.

Heat a separate pan over a high heat and add the

cooked ribs, then pour the ghee over the meat. Fry for 10–12 minutes, until crispy and brown, turning them occasionally.

Serve hot.

Reprinted from On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh by Romy Gill with permission by Hardie Grant, 2022.