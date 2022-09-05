Elisa Knotts – Elisa’s Cake by the #Pound

http://www.elisascakebythepound.com

Recipe:

Sweet Potato Sugar Cookie w/ Brown Sugar Cream Cheese Frosting Topped with Toasted Pecans

Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1¼ cup sugar

2 Tbsp vanilla

2 eggs

½ cup cooked sweet potato

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cream of tartar

½ tsp salt

1½ tsp cinnamon

5 ½cup All-purpose flour

½ cup pecan pieces

Frosting:

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cream cheese

2 Tbsp brown sugar

Instructions:

Use a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, add pecan pieces in a single layer. Place in the oven on 350 degrees for 5-7 minutes shaking pan occasionally so nuts brown evenly. Once pecans have finished leave out to cool.

Cream together for 4-5 minutes in mixer: butter, sugar, vanilla and eggs. Scrape sides into bowl twice during mixing.

Mix in sweet potatoes until combined in batter. Mix in baking soda, cream of tartar, salt, cinnamon, and flour just until combined and flour has disappeared.

Use a medium size 2 oz cookie/ice cream scooper to scoop out cookies onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Cookies should be approx. 3 inches apart. After scooping out cookie dough, slightly press the top of cookie to flatten it.

350 degrees for 10 minutes. Once cookies have baked, let sit for about 10 minutes before transferring to cookie rack to cool. Set aside pecans to allow them to cool.

While cookies are cooling. Cream brown sugar and cream cheese in mixing bowl for about 2-3 minutes. Slowly mix in powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

Place frosting in piping bag or you can spread frosting directly on cookie and top with toasted pecans.