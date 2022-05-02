Aaron Harris, Co-Founder of Molino Tortilleria

http://www.MolinoTortillas.com

Check them out at:

Molino Tortilleria @ Green City Market (Lincoln Park) Saturdays May-Oct 7am-1pm http://www.greencitymarket.org

Molino Tortilleria @ Logan Square Farmers Market Sundays May-October 9am-3pm http://www.logansquarefarmersmarket.org/

*and*

Products can also be found at all of Foxtrot Market’s Chicago Locations.

Recipe:

SWEET POTATO SOPES

4 servings

Sweet Potatoes

4 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium dice

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp cracked black pepper

Preheat oven to 400F. Toss potatoes in olive oil and seasonings. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 30-35 mins. Cool completely.

Al Pastor Marinade

½ cup canola oil

1 large onion, small dice & divided

1 (15 oz) can of roasted tomatoes

4 cloves of garlic peeled

3T guajillo chile powder

⅓ cup chopped pineapple

½ tsp cumin, ground

¼ tsp dried oregano

1 cup of orange juice

Salt and pepper

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add in ½ the onion, garlic and pineapple and cook until golden brown. Add in the chile powder, cumin, oregano and season with salt and pepper lightly. Add in the tomatoes and orange juice and cook until mixture has thickened a bit. Remove from heat and cool. Transfer to a blender and puree until very smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Marinate the sweet potatoes in this overnight. Sear the potatoes in a pan with some oil until crispy, season to taste with salt.

For assembly

Molino Tortilleria blue masa sopes

Refried pinto beans

Shredded lettuce

Pico de gallo

Queso fresco

Lightly fry sope disc in oil for 30-40 seconds to crisp up and set on paper towel to cool. Once cool layer refried beans, sweet potatoes, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo & queso fresco. Serve immediately.