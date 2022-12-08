Niehla O. – Founder & Lead Bean Curator at Homegirl’s Hummus

Recipe:

Homegirl’s Hummus Revolutionary Sweet Potato Sopes

Ingredients

1 container of Homegirl’s Hummus Revolution Hummus at room temperature

1 package of store bought sopes (a sope is a corn flour shell that is shaped like a little cup; thicker than a tortilla, the sope shell has the added benefit of a rim around the edge to keep in all of the toppings. This can be found at any Mexican grocery store.

Canola Oil, avocado oil or any other high smoke point oil

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes

Olive Oil

Salt & pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

4-5 Tbsp Vegan mayo

1/8 c Crushed pineapple

1/4 c frozen fire roasted corn, thawed

1/8 c diced red bell pepper

1 tsp Nutritional yeast

2 ripe avocados, sliced

1/4 bunch of cilantro, rinsed and chopped

1/4 thinly sliced red onion

Cooking instructions

*Fry sopes shells over a medium heat, in canola oil on each side for about 30 seconds each side. Allow to drain on paper towel and foil.

In a medium sized bowl, mix up your creamy pineapple corn sauce by combining: vegan mayo, crushed pineapple, fire roasted corn, diced red bell pepper and nutritional yeast. Place to the side.

Toss cubed sweet potatoes with olive oil and lightly season with garlic powder, salt and pepper.

Sauté sweet potatoes in a skillet over a medium heat until soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. Place to the side.

Assembly

Coat the inside of a cooked sopes shell with 1 tbsp of Homegirl’s Hummus Revolution Hummus Spoon in 1-2 teaspoons of cooked sweet potatoes. Top with desired amount of creamy pineapple corn sauce. Garnish 2-3 slices of avocado, 2-3 thinly sliced pieces of red onion and sprinkle with chopped cilantro.

Makes 8-10 sopes.

Notes:

*You can also coat sopes shells with olive oil and cook in a preheated oven or air fryer until golden brown.

* You can substitute the sopes with corn tortillas or tostadas