Lunchbreak: Sweet Potato Pone

Javon Nicholas – CHOW ON EATS virtual cooking platform and author of Legacy Kitchen 1219 An Inheritance of Recipes From My Family To Yours cookbook

Recipe:

Grandma Minnie’s Sweet Potato Pone

My Dad’s favorite!

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 60 mins

Total time: 1 hour and 15 mins

Serves: 6

Delicious and easy!

Ingredients:

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 cup milk

Zest of 1 lemon

1 medium, sweet potato, about 12 ounces, baked and peeled

  1. For best results use a mixer and mix beaten eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg until smooth; add the milk, lemon zest, and peeled baked sweet potatoes.
  2. Butter a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Pour the mixture into the dish. Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 60-75 minutes or until set and golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipping cream and Enjoy!

