Lunchbreak: Sweet Potato Pone

Javon Nicholas – CHOW ON EATS virtual cooking platform and author of Legacy Kitchen 1219 An Inheritance of Recipes From My Family To Yours cookbook
And check out her YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnkli51miMXlGmWOIgAotXQ
Recipe:
Grandma Minnie’s Sweet Potato Pone
My Dad’s favorite!
Prep time: 15 mins
Cook time: 60 mins
Total time: 1 hour and 15 mins
Serves: 6
Delicious and easy!
Ingredients:
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup molasses
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/2 cup milk
Zest of 1 lemon
1 medium, sweet potato, about 12 ounces, baked and peeled
- For best results use a mixer and mix beaten eggs, brown sugar, molasses, butter, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg until smooth; add the milk, lemon zest, and peeled baked sweet potatoes.
- Butter a 1 1/2-quart casserole dish. Pour the mixture into the dish. Bake in a preheated 350° oven for 60-75 minutes or until set and golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream or whipping cream and Enjoy!