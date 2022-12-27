Margaret McBride Bailey – Baker
Phoebe’s Sweet Potato Cake
Recipe:
Sweet Potato Cake
Ingredients:
2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
2 cups of sugar
1 cup of butter (2 sticks )
4 large eggs
1 cup of heavy whipping cream
2 cup of mashed sweet potatoes (cold)
1 tsp vanilla
1 tbsp cinnamon
1/2 tbsp ground ginger
1 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp kosher salt
Topping – Cream cheese icing:
8 oz cream cheese
1 stick of butter
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups of powder sugar
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Mixing bowl Add:
2 cups of sugar
2 sticks butter Blend until creamy
Add:
4 room temperature eggs 1 at a time
Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (blend all)
Add:
2 1/2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
Blend and sift the flour then add the flour and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream to the other ingredients with a large spoon 1 to 1
Ex:1 spoonful of flour 1 spoonful of whipping cream until all ingredients added
Add:
1 cup of cold sweet potatoes (mashed)
Blend all together and spray your non stick Bundt cake pan
Pour blended batter into cake pan
Cook at 350 for 50 minutes
Remove let cool approx. 30 minutes
Icing:
Mixing bowl
8oz cream cheese
1 stick of room temperature butter and blend
Add:
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Gradually add 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar until gone, blend completely until pourable consistency