Margaret McBride Bailey – Baker

Phoebe’s Sweet Potato Cake

Recipe:

Sweet Potato Cake

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of butter (2 sticks )

4 large eggs

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

2 cup of mashed sweet potatoes (cold)

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp cinnamon

1/2 tbsp ground ginger

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Topping – Cream cheese icing:

8 oz cream cheese

1 stick of butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups of powder sugar

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Mixing bowl Add:

2 cups of sugar

2 sticks butter Blend until creamy

Add:

4 room temperature eggs 1 at a time

Add 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (blend all)

Add:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

Blend and sift the flour then add the flour and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream to the other ingredients with a large spoon 1 to 1

Ex:1 spoonful of flour 1 spoonful of whipping cream until all ingredients added

Add:

1 cup of cold sweet potatoes (mashed)

Blend all together and spray your non stick Bundt cake pan

Pour blended batter into cake pan

Cook at 350 for 50 minutes

Remove let cool approx. 30 minutes

Icing:

Mixing bowl

8oz cream cheese

1 stick of room temperature butter and blend

Add:

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Gradually add 1 1/2 cups of powdered sugar until gone, blend completely until pourable consistency