Sunita Vira – Author, Chef & Nutrition Coach

https://www.rawfoodcentre.com/

Book: “Raw for Life” – A Modern Guide to Raw, Plant-Based, Vegan, Gluten-Free Recipes for Busy Lives



Holiday Program: https://guiltfreeholidayfood.com/

Recipe:

Sweet Potato Bites

SERVES 2

PREPARATION TIME: 20 MINUTES

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato (scrubbed & washed)

1 avocado mash

3-4 grape tomatoes rough chop

1/4 cup microgreens

1-2T purple cabbage sauerkraut

2-3T cilantro chopped

Himalayan pink salt to taste

1t lemon or lime juice

Edible flowers for garnish

Procedure:

1. Cut the sweet potato into rounds 1/2 inch thick. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper & cayenne pepper or paprika(optional). Bake in a warm oven at 400F for about 12-15 mins till done and soft in the center. Flip the sweet potato rounds half way to make sure both sides are done.

2. Make guacamole by mashing the scooped avocado, add the grape tomatoes, salt, lemon juice & cilantro. Mix well.

3. Once sweet potatoes are out of the oven, immediately add a spoon of guacamole, sauerkraut and garnish with broccoli sprouts & edible flowers. Enjoy warm!