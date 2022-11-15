Sunita Vira – Author, Chef & Nutrition Coach
Book: “Raw for Life” – A Modern Guide to Raw, Plant-Based, Vegan, Gluten-Free Recipes for Busy Lives
Recipe:
Sweet Potato Bites
SERVES 2
PREPARATION TIME: 20 MINUTES
Ingredients:
1 sweet potato (scrubbed & washed)
1 avocado mash
3-4 grape tomatoes rough chop
1/4 cup microgreens
1-2T purple cabbage sauerkraut
2-3T cilantro chopped
Himalayan pink salt to taste
1t lemon or lime juice
Edible flowers for garnish
Procedure:
1. Cut the sweet potato into rounds 1/2 inch thick. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, pepper & cayenne pepper or paprika(optional). Bake in a warm oven at 400F for about 12-15 mins till done and soft in the center. Flip the sweet potato rounds half way to make sure both sides are done.
2. Make guacamole by mashing the scooped avocado, add the grape tomatoes, salt, lemon juice & cilantro. Mix well.
3. Once sweet potatoes are out of the oven, immediately add a spoon of guacamole, sauerkraut and garnish with broccoli sprouts & edible flowers. Enjoy warm!