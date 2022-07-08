Executive Chef David Schwartz

Formento’s

925 W Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60607

http://www.formentos.com/

Recipe:

Sweet Corn Risotto with Mushroom & Pancetta

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Rice (Carnarolli or Arborio Rice)

1 Tbsp Shallot , Chopped Finely

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 1/2 cup Chicken or Veggie Stock (might need a little extra depending on the rice)

¼ cup Dry White Wine

2 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese, Grated

2 Tbsp Butter, Unsalted, Cubed

1 Tbsp Green Onion/Chives, sliced thinly

2 Tbsp Roasted Mushrooms (whatever kind you prefer; I like shiitakes for this application) Roasted ahead of time.

¼ cup Corn Kernels, Roasted

¼ cup Corn Puree (4Tbsp corn 1 T butter, place over low heat until corn is cooked about 8 mins, Blend until smooth) Do this ahead of time add a splash of water to blender if needed.

2-4 Tbsp Pancetta (sliced, baked, crumbled) Save the fat!

Salt and Pepper to your liking

Seafood such as shrimp, scallops, or salmon to top the risotto

Instructions:

● In a sauté pan big enough for 1 qt place over medium-low heat. Start with adding your olive oil and some of the saved Pancetta Fat and shallots. Cook until soft and translucent without adding color.

● Next add your rice and mix to coat in the fat, do not toast the rice. Next deglaze with the white wine. Stir constantly to release the starches, the key to a creamy risotto. Do not go to next step until the rice has absorbed just about all the liquid.

● Next add ¼ of the stock, stir constantly. Once this is absorbed add another ¼ and repeat until all your stock is incorporated.

● At this point your rice should be just about cooked to the perfect al dente texture when you will add the corn puree, mushrooms, corn kernels, and pancetta as well as salt and pepper.

● Cook this for another minute or 2 to marry it all together but be careful to not overcook the rice.

● Next remove the pan from the heat and add the cheese and butter. Mix well until butter has melted and taste your risotto for seasoning.

● Once your risotto is seasoned to your liking place on your serving dish and garnish with a little extra parmesan and green onion and protein of your liking if you choose.