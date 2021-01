Sammi Lenz, Director of Marketing – Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce

Help support local restaurants in Lakeview East by ordering takeout and you may win a $100 Lakeview East gift card!

Takeout Thursdays is a local effort to encourage residents to support the amazing restaurants by ordering takeout and delivery. This initiative runs through February 25th.

Check out their website for full details: https://lakevieweast.com/