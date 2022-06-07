Jason Hammel

Marisol at the MCA

205 E. Pearson St., Chicago, IL

312-799-3599

https://marisolchicago.squarespace.com/

Recipe:

Marisol Hummus – Sunflower Seed Hummus

Ingredients:

10oz (1 ¼ cup) Artichokes (you can use canned and drained)

4oz (1/2 cup) Shelled sunflower seeds (Toasted)

1oz (2 T) Olive Oil

Pinch Black Peppercorn ground

½ Raw Garlic clove Peeled

1.5oz (3 T) Roasted Garlic

2 tbsp Lemon Juice

2.5 tbsp Honey

1.5 tsp Cumin ground

3 tbsp Whole Grain Mustard

1.5 tbsp Nutritional Yeast

Pinch Salt

Pinch Cinnamon, Ground

Pinch Cayenne Pepper

2 ½ tbsp spoon Tahini

2 oz (1/4 cup) Water

Preparation:

For this recipe you will need a food processor to start and then will be transferred to a blender

Using a food processor you will mix the sunflower seeds and water till you create a paste. Add the Artichokes, spice, tahini, mustard, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, honey, garlic, and salt. Finally, stream in HALF of the blended oil and let the mixture thicken. Transfer the mixture to a blender (we use a vitamix) this will help to make it smoother and as shiny as possible. Pass the mixture through a very fine chinois/strainer. Fold in the remaining oil to create a shine. Garnish as desire and serve. We serve with flaxseeds crackers.