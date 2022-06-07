Jason Hammel
Marisol at the MCA
205 E. Pearson St., Chicago, IL
312-799-3599
https://marisolchicago.squarespace.com/
Recipe:
Marisol Hummus – Sunflower Seed Hummus
Ingredients:
10oz (1 ¼ cup) Artichokes (you can use canned and drained)
4oz (1/2 cup) Shelled sunflower seeds (Toasted)
1oz (2 T) Olive Oil
Pinch Black Peppercorn ground
½ Raw Garlic clove Peeled
1.5oz (3 T) Roasted Garlic
2 tbsp Lemon Juice
2.5 tbsp Honey
1.5 tsp Cumin ground
3 tbsp Whole Grain Mustard
1.5 tbsp Nutritional Yeast
Pinch Salt
Pinch Cinnamon, Ground
Pinch Cayenne Pepper
2 ½ tbsp spoon Tahini
2 oz (1/4 cup) Water
Preparation:
For this recipe you will need a food processor to start and then will be transferred to a blender
- Using a food processor you will mix the sunflower seeds and water till you create a paste.
- Add the Artichokes, spice, tahini, mustard, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, honey, garlic, and salt. Finally, stream in HALF of the blended oil and let the mixture thicken.
- Transfer the mixture to a blender (we use a vitamix) this will help to make it smoother and as shiny as possible.
- Pass the mixture through a very fine chinois/strainer.
- Fold in the remaining oil to create a shine.
- Garnish as desire and serve. We serve with flaxseeds crackers.