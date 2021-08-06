Lunchbreak: Summer Tomato & Corn Risotto with Parmesan Cheese

Chef Partner Mychael Bonner

Saranello’s Restaurant

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090

847-777-6878

https://www.saranellos.com/

Events:

Tomato Festival at Saranello’s, with two weeks of specials featuring different varieties from their neighbors at Horchers Farms. August 12 – 25.

Harvest Dinner at Horcher Farm, August 27, 6:30 – 9:00 PM.

Reserve here: https://www.exploretock.com/saranellos-wheeling/event/291769/horcher-farm-dinner-2021

Recipe:

SUMMER TOMATO & CORN RISOTTO, PARMESAN CHEESE

Chef Partner Mychael Bonner

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE RISOTTO:

6 cups corn stock (see recipe below)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, small dice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 cup arborio rice

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup buttermilk

1 ½ cups raw corn kernels (cut from about 2 ears of corn)

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup heavy cream

FOR THE CORN STOCK:

6 cups chicken stock

2 corn cobs (kernels removed and reserved for risotto)

1 onion, cut into quarters

1 carrot, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 celery rib, cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces

2 cloves garlic, smashed

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

FOR THE STEWED HEIRLOOM TOMATO GARNISH:

1 bulb shallot, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 large beefsteak tomato, grated

1 pint heirloom cherry tomatoes, halved

2 tbl plus 1 tsp olive oil

2 tbl fresh basil chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

PREPARATION

FOR THE RISOTTO:

Bring the corn stock to a simmer in a saucepan. Keep it simmering as you prepare the risotto.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a wide, high-sided sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add rice and cook, stirring, until grains look slightly translucent.

Pour in the wine and cook, stirring, until it has all been absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the buttermilk and stir, cooking until it has been absorbed.

Add a ladleful of hot corn stock to the rice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until rice has absorbed all of the stock. Continue cooking, adding ladles of stock whenever rice mixture looks dry and stirring continuously. When half the stock has been added, stir in the corn. Continue cooking until all of the stock is incorporated, corn is tender and rice is creamy and tender, about 30 to 40 minutes total.

Remove risotto from heat and stir in the Parmesan and remaining tablespoon of butter. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.

In an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream at high speed until it holds stiff peaks. Uncover risotto, stir vigorously and season to taste with salt and pepper. Immediately before serving, gently fold in cream then garnish with the stewed tomatoes.

FOR THE CORN STOCK:

Combine all ingredients in a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat so the liquid is simmering. Cover the pot and let simmer for 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer. If necessary, add additional water to bring liquid up to 6 cups.

FOR THE STEWED HEIRLOOM CHERRY TOMATOES:

Add 2 tbl olive oil to a saute pan, over medium heat.

Add the garlic and shallot and saute, stirring occasionally, until soft but now browned. Add the basil and stir in, cooking for an additional minute.

Add the grated tomato and stir to deglaze the pan. Season with 1 tsp kosher salt and ¼ tsp grated black pepper. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are soft and have released their juices.

Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Stir in additional tsp olive oil. Reserve to garnish the risotto.