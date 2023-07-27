Zachary Engel, Executive Chef and Owner of Galit Restaurant

Galit is located at: 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

https://www.galitrestaurant.com/

Event:

Green City Market’s Chef BBQ

Thursday, September 7, 6:30-9:00 pm (VIP access starts at 5:30 pm)

Located in the heart of Lincoln Park (1817 N Clark St.)

Proceeds from Chef BBQ support Green City Market’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit mission to secure the future of food by deepening support for sustainable farmers, educating our community about where food comes from and why it matters, and expanding access to locally-grown food.

Tickets available now at www.greencitymarket.org/chefbbq

*WGN Lunchbreak viewers can get $20 off tickets with the code WGN20

Recipe:

Summer Squash with Zucchini Babaghanoush, Apricots, Anise Hyssop

Yields: 4 portions

Summer squash and apricots at the market indicate the beginning of the growing season. Putting the two together, while also keeping it simple, makes for a great dish at any gathering.

Ingredients:

For the Zucchini Babaghanoush

2 lbs. Zucchini

4 tablespoons lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

⅔ cup tahini

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 ½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup water

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 lbs. Petite or baby summer squash

4-5 sprigs of anise hyssop, and flowers

2-3 apricots, pitted and cut into slices

Lemon juice, to taste

Sea salt, to taste

Procedure:

Preheat an oven to broil or a grill to high heat. Remove the stem of the zucchini and cut in half, lengthwise. For an oven: Place on a baking sheet with the skin-side down. Broil until charred, almost blackened and burnt. Flip over and do the same with the skin side. For the grill: Brush the grates of the grill with a little bit of canola oil. Place the zucchini on the grill, skin-side up. Grill until charred, almost blackened and burnt. Flip over and do the same with the skin side. Meanwhile, grate the garlic into the lemon juice with a fine zester. Once the charred zucchini is cooled down, place in a blender with the garlicky lemon juice. Blend on high until smooth. The color should get dark, almost a grayish black. In a mixing bowl, add the pureed zucchini to the tahini, cumin and kosher salt. Mix with a whisk until fully combined. Add the water and whisk more. It should lighten slightly in color to a dark gray.

Season with additional salt and lemon juice, if necessary If not used right away, refrigerate for up to 1 week. When you are ready to use it, let it come to room temperature and recheck for seasoning and acidity. Add additional salt and/or lemon juice, if necessary.

For the summer squash:

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Remove the stem of the petite squash and cut in half, lengthwise. Add the canola oil and olive oil to the skillet. Place the petite squash skin-side up in the pan. Add in 1 sprig of the anise hyssop to add flavor to the cooking oil. Sautee the squash for 3-5 minutes until a golden brown color appears on the cut side. Flip the squash and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes skin-side down. Once each piece of squash is cooked, remove it from the pan and place it on a baking sheet or plate, lined with paper towels. Season each piece with sea salt and a few drops of lemon juice. Spread the zucchini baba on the bottom of your serving dish. Place the pieces of petite squash spread out on the zucchini baba. Add the apricot slices intermittently around and next to the squash. Tear the anise hyssop leaves into ½” pieces and sprinkle all over the dish. To finish the dish: you can drizzle a little additional olive oil over the top. If you like it spicy, you can add a sprinkle of aleppo pepper flakes or paprika.

Note: Apricots can sometimes be less juicy, sweet, and tart depending on when they are harvested. You can replace them with other stone fruits such as peaches, plums, nectarines, etc. If you have an apricot or any of these fruits that aren’t quite fully ripened, you can place the slices in a bowl and drizzle a little bit of honey, lemon juice and a dash of salt and gently mix. Let sit for 3-5 minutes before adding to the finished dish.