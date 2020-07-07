Lunchbreak: Summer Salad With Strawberries

Shelly Herman, Co-Founder of Fresh Picks

http://www.freshpicks.com

Fresh Picks provides safe, contactless delivery and works closely with Midwest farms to bring the best of local produce, meat, dairy and more to your doorstep every week. Orders made online at www.freshpicks.com and serve Chicago and suburbs.

Recipe:

Fresh Summer Salad

with mixed greens, strawberries, goat cheese & caramelized nuts

Ingredients:

Salad:

¾ cup toasted or caramelized pecans or walnuts

½ small red onion very thinly sliced (optional)

8 oz fresh mixed greens, spinach, arugula or head lettuce

1 pint strawberries hulled and halved/quartered depending on size

¾ cup soft or crumbly goat or other cheese

Dressing:

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Caramelized Nuts

¾ cup walnuts or pecans

3 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons butter

Instructions:

Step 1: 5 minutes

Add nuts, butter and maple syrup or honey into a skillet. Sauté at medium high heat, mixing every minute or so to coat the nuts with the butter and honey. Finished when the nuts are slightly browned and the butter/honey has thickened and is sticky. Let cool.

Step 2: 2 min

Whisk together oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until fully combined.

Step 3: 5 min

Lay salad greens out on a big plate. Top with sliced strawberries, bits of cheese, and nuts. Drizzle with dressing. You can also combine and toss in a bowl.