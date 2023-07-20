Jonny Kutrubis – Rebel Kitchen & Bar Partner

Rebel Kitchen & Bar

229 W. St. Charles Rd., Lombard, IL

Recipe:

Summer Risotto

Serves 6 ppl

Risotto ingredients:

2 cups chicken stock

3 cups water

1/4 cup dry white wine

5 Tablespoons butter

1 1/2 cups arborio rice

1 cup grated pecorino romano cheese

salt + pepper to taste

In a large saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Once butter begins to foam add rice. When rice swells up, deglaze the pan with white wine.

Be sure to scrape any stuck bits from the bottom of the pan. Let liquid simmer until mostly reduced. Season with salt and pepper.

Slowly add warm or room temperature chicken stock 1 cup at a time while constantly stirring and tasting.

After all stock is added and absorbed (about 25 minutes–rice should be tender, not mushy), remove the saucepan from the fire and add the remaining 1 cup of butter and cheese.

Mix until butter is melted. Taste and season. Transfer to serving plates.

Cherry Heirloom Tomato Salad Garnish

4 cups Heirloom vine ripened cherry tomatoes

Handful fresh basil

2 Tablespoons Extra virgin olive oil

8oz fresh mozzarella

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar

3oz (6T) reduced balsamic glaze

1 cup baby arugula

Salt + pepper to taste

In a medium/large saute pan, heat up 1 Tablespoon of olive oil. Add cherry tomatoes and salt + pepper on high heat to blister skin. (About 5 minutes)

Remove from heat and place blistered tomatoes in a mixing bowl to cool. Once cooled, add baby arugula, sliced fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, remaining Tablespoon of olive oil, and balsamic vinegar. Salt and pepper if needed. Toss and garnish on top of risotto plates and enjoy!