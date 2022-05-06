Avli on The Park Executive Chef Nikos Kapernaros

Avli on The Park

180 N Field Blvd., Chicago, IL 60601

https://www.avli.us/avli-on-the-park

Check Out:

Avli on The Park in downtown Chicago will launch lunch service on Tuesday, May 17.

Avli on The Park, the group’s fourth location opened in May 2021 in Lakeshore East. The luxurious rooftop patio can accommodate about 100 guests and comes with beautiful dining settings, a large wooden bar in the middle and a beautiful view of Lakeshore East Park and the surrounding skyscrapers (including the St. Regis). New this year, the full Avli menu will be available for rooftop patrons, weather permitting.

Mother’s Day….. all moms, whomever you’re celebrating, will receive a complimentary glass of rosé on Sunday, May 8th with the purchase of an entree.

Recipe:

Chicken fillet stuffed with spinach, manouri and sun-dried tomatoes over potato puree with black truffle oil, broccolini, asparagus and Samos wine sauce.

Serves 1

Ingredients:

10 oz Chicken breast

(Skin on preferred)

2 cups chopped spinach

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1/2 cup manouri cheese crumble

2 chopped scallions

1 teaspoon chopped garlic clove

1 teaspoon chopped dill

1 teaspoon chopped parsley

60 ml (4T) Greek olive oil

2 large peeled potatoes

150 ml (10T) heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon truffle oil

Salt and pepper

4 asparagus

4 grape tomatoes

2 pcs of broccolini

2 cups Samos Greek wine

1 tablespoon of butter

Recipe:

Filling:

In a saute pan, add olive oil until hot and then add the spinach, garlic, scallions and sun-dried tomatoes. Cook until soft. Then, add the manouri cheese and all the chopped herbs. Once the filling has simmered, remove from heat.

Potato Puree:

In a small pot boil the potatoes. When they are fully cooked, drain the water, mash the potatoes, add the heavy cream and butter. Slowly blend until smooth and creamy. Stir in truffle oil and season with salt and pepper.

Vegetables:

In a separate pot, boil the asparagus and the broccolini until tender, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

In a small sauté pan heat olive oil and sauté grape tomatoes until soft. Season with salt and pepper.

Chicken:

Butterfly the chicken fillet and season with salt and pepper. Fill each chicken breast with the mixture and seal edges with 4 small tooth picks.

Heat sauté pan with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sauté the chicken until it has a nice brown color on both sides. Finish in the oven at 375°F for approximately 12 minutes.

Deglaze the sauté pan with the Samos wine. Once the wine is reduced to one third, remove from heat and add the butter to make a nice sauce for the chicken.

Plating:

Spoon the potato puree into the serving dish, use the back of the spoon to smooth.

Cut the chicken in 3 pieces and place on top of the puree. Add the asparagus, broccolini, and grape tomatoes. Drizzle dish with Samos wine sauce.

Enjoy!