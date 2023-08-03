Damian Piekarczyk – Chef/Owner of Tradycja
Tradycja Restaurant Polish Fusion Cuisine
14478 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park, IL
https://www.tradycjarestaurant.com/
Event:
20th Annual Taste of Orland Park
August 4-6
Orland Park Village Center – 14700 S. Ravinia Avenue, Orland Park, IL
https://www.orlandpark.org/departments/recreation-parks/special-events/taste-of-orland-park
Recipe:
Stuffed cabbage Recipe
Ingredients
- Large cabbage head
- 1 lbs of ground beef meat
- 1 lb of ground pork meat
- 1 onion
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 cup of cooked rice
- 8-12 oz of Veggie bouillon
- Salt, Pepper, Marjoram
Sauce
- 12 cup whole pealed tomato in can
- 1 onion
- 5 leaf of basil
- 3 cloves of garlic
- Salt, Pepper, Sugar
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
Instructions
- Boil the rice, cool it down. Put the meat in a larger bowl and add rice. Peel the onion, chopped, add minced garlic, seared on pan to soft, cool down, add to the meat with rice. Season with salt (about half a teaspoon), pepper (1/4 teaspoon). Mix everything and knead well with your hand. Form small oblong cutlets.
- Cut out the core from the center of the cabbage, then put it in a large pot of boiling water (cut side down), cook for about 10 minutes over low heat. Turn the cabbage over and cook for about 5 minutes. Remove the cabbage from the boiling water and, after cooling down, strip it of the leaves, gently cut off the thickening from each leaf, then put the prepared portions of meat on it.
- Roll up like croquettes (first fold the leaf over the meat on one side, then fold the sides inwards, then roll up the remaining part of the leaf as tightly as possible). Not all the cabbage has to be used.
- The bottom of a large and preferably wide pot put a few cabbage leaves (e.g. those that have torn). Arrange the rolls on top with the seam facing down. Boil the broth in another pot and pour it over the stuffed cabbage. Put on the gas, cover and cook for about 45 – 60 minutes until the cabbage is soft. Do not stir the stuffed cabbage during cooking, or gently shake the pot.
- Pour the cabbage stock into another pot. Fry the onions and garlic in butter, add the canned tomatoes, basil, add the cabbage stock, cook for 20 minutes, blend everything, season with salt and pepper, add ½ cup heavy whipping cream.
- Plate two pieces of stuffed cabbage, pour sauce on top and side, finish with a sprinkle of freshly chopped parsley.