Francesco Simone, Associate Director of Food and Beverage at City Cruises Chicago
City Cruises Chicago, A Dining Destination on the Water
Chicago River offerings depart from the River Esplanade | 455 N Cityfront Plaza Drive
Lake Michigan offerings depart from Navy Pier | 600 East Grand Avenue
www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises/
Instagram: citycruises
Recipe:
ATLANTIC STRIPED BASS
- Striped Bass, Skin On, 6 oz
- Salt and Pepper TT To Taste
- Olive & Herb Couscous, Warmed 5oz
- Asparagus, Steamed 3oz (6 T)
- Fines Herb Vinaigrette 2oz (2 T)
- Season the Bass and sear skin side down until the skin is crispy.
- Slack on sheetpans, Skin Side up and hold cold until service
- Fire the fish in a 400*F oven for 5‐7 minutes or until cooked through.
- Place Herb Couscous in the center of the bowl
- Shingle fish on front 1/3 of Couscous. Arrange Asparagus at 5 o’clock
- Sauce over the lower 1/3 of fish and drizzle on plate
- Serve immediately
FINES HERB OIL
- Parsley, stems removed, minced, ½ bunch
- Chives, minced, 2 each
- Tarragon, Stems Removed, Minced, 1 Stem
- Thyme, Stems Removed, Minced, 1 Sprig
- Salt, Kosher, 1 Tbsp
- Pepper, Black, 1 Tsp
- Oil Blend, 1 cup
- Blend all
- Oil blend can be held under refrigeration for 4 days
OLIVE HERB COUSCOUS
- Oil Blend, 2oz
- Yellow Onion, Small Diced, 1 Each
- Israeli Couscous, Tri Color, .5LB
- Water, 2 ¼ CUP
- Salt, 1 tsp
- Castlevetrano Olives, Sliced Lengthwise, 1 OZ
- Parsley, minced, 1Tsp
- Chives, minced, 1 Tsp
- Salt and Pepper, To Taste
- Sweat the Onions in the Oil over medium heat until translucent
- Add Couscous and toast lightly
- Mix Water and Salt and add it to the couscous
- Cook uncovered 15‐18 minutes until the Water is absorbed and the Couscous is chewy
- Slack out to cool on a sheetpan
- Fold in Olives and Herbs at service