Francesco Simone, Associate Director of Food and Beverage at City Cruises Chicago

City Cruises Chicago, A Dining Destination on the Water  

Chicago River offerings depart from the River Esplanade | 455 N Cityfront Plaza Drive 

Lake Michigan offerings depart from Navy Pier | 600 East Grand Avenue  

www.cityexperiences.com/chicago/city-cruises/ 

Instagram: citycruises 

Recipe:

ATLANTIC STRIPED BASS 

  • Striped Bass, Skin On, 6 oz 
  • Salt and Pepper TT To Taste 
  • Olive & Herb Couscous, Warmed 5oz  
  • Asparagus, Steamed 3oz (6 T)
  • Fines Herb Vinaigrette 2oz (2 T)
  • Season the Bass and sear skin side down until the skin is crispy. 
  • Slack on sheetpans, Skin Side up and hold cold until service 
  • Fire the fish in a 400*F oven for 5‐7 minutes or until cooked through. 
  • Place Herb Couscous in the center of the bowl 
  • Shingle fish on front 1/3 of Couscous. Arrange Asparagus at 5 o’clock 
  • Sauce over the lower 1/3 of fish and drizzle on plate 
  • Serve immediately 

FINES HERB OIL 

  • Parsley, stems removed, minced, ½ bunch 
  • Chives, minced, 2 each 
  • Tarragon, Stems Removed, Minced, 1 Stem 
  • Thyme, Stems Removed, Minced, 1 Sprig 
  • Salt, Kosher, 1    Tbsp 
  • Pepper, Black, 1 Tsp 
  • Oil Blend, 1 cup 
  • Blend all 
  • Oil blend can be held under refrigeration for 4 days 

OLIVE HERB COUSCOUS  

  • Oil Blend, 2oz  
  • Yellow Onion, Small Diced, 1 Each 
  • Israeli Couscous, Tri Color, .5LB 
  • Water, 2 ¼ CUP 
  • Salt, 1 tsp 
  • Castlevetrano Olives, Sliced Lengthwise, 1 OZ 
  • Parsley, minced, 1Tsp 
  • Chives, minced, 1 Tsp 
  • Salt and Pepper, To Taste 
  • Sweat the Onions in the Oil over medium heat until translucent 
  • Add Couscous and toast lightly  
  • Mix Water and Salt and add it to the couscous 
  • Cook uncovered 15‐18 minutes until the Water is absorbed and the Couscous is chewy 
  • Slack out to cool on a sheetpan 
  • Fold in Olives and Herbs at service 