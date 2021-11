Lunchbreak: Street Corn Stuffing

Mike Morales – Sunda New Asian Executive Chef / Partner

Sunda New Asian

110 W. Illinois St., Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 644-0500

http://SundaNewAsian.com

Event:

Thanksgiving Dinner At-Home – serving 4 guests, the Thanksgiving menu features dishes like Roasted Turkey, Confit Turkey Legs, Shishito Mashed Potatoes, Street Corn Stuffing, Biscuits, Gravy and more! Easy to follow reheating instructions are included with each package. Please note, Sunda New Asian will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The package is available to Pre-Order and should be picked up between 12pm-3pm on Monday, Nov 22, Tuesday, Nov 23 or Wednesday, Nov 24. *Must order by November 18th*

Recipe:

Sunda New Asian Street Corn Stuffing

Serves 4-6

2 LOAVES BRIOCHE BREAD OR TEXAS TOAST CUT INTO CUBES

½ POUND BUTTER, MELTED

2 TBSP GARLIC POWDER

1 CAN COCONUT CREAM

2 TBSP SAMBAL CHILI PASTE

4 CUPS CORN OFF THE COBB (SUBSTITUTE FROZEN, IF NEEDED)

1 CUP CHOPPED CELERY

½ CUP CHOPPED ONION

¼ CUP CHOPPED SCALLIONS

2 CUPS CHICKEN STOCK

¼ CUP CANOLA OIL

PREHEAT OVEN TO 350 DEGREES

MIX GARLIC POWDER INTO THE MELTED BUTTER. IN A BOWL ADD BREAD CUBES AND MIX IN MELTED BUTTER MIXTURE UNTIL ALL INCORPORATED. PLACE IN A BAKING PAN AND BAKE UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN ABOUT 8-10 MINS. NOTE: THE BREAD SHOULD BE DRY

IN A LARGE, SHALLOW POT ADD CANOLA OIL, AND SWEAT ONIONS AND CELERY,ONCE TRANSLUCENT ADD THE CORN

ADD TOASTED BREAD TO THE POT ALONG WITH THE REST OF THE INGREDIENTS.EXCEPT THE CHICKEN STOCK

SLOWLY INCORPORATE THE CHICKEN STOCK JUST TO SOFTEN THE BREAD.NOTE: ONLY ADD THE CHICKEN STOCK UNTIL THE BREAD HAS SOAKED THROUGH

PLACE THE MIXTURE IN A GREASED PAN AND BAKE IN A 350 DEGREE OVEN FOR20 MINUTES

LET REST BEFORE CUTTING