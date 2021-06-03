Lunchbreak: Strawberry Yogurt Freeze

Chef Adam Wilson

http://Vitamix.com

Book: https://www.vitamix.com/us/en_us/shop/100th-anniversary-cookbook

Recipes:

Strawberry Yogurt Freeze

Shared by: Vitamix

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce Classic

4 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup (240 ml) non-dairy yogurt or vanilla yogurt

1 pound (454 g) frozen strawberries

Instructions

Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. In about 30–60 seconds, the sound of the motor will change and four mounds should form in the mixture. Stop the Vitamix. Do not overblend, or the mixture will melt. Serve immediately.

Amount per (104 g) serving: Calories 60, Protein 2 g, Total Fat 1 g, Carbohydrates 11 g, Cholesterol 5 mg, Fiber 1 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Sodium 25 mg, Sugar 8 g

Green Goddess Hummus

Shared by: Lisa Bryan, real food lover and creator of the website and YouTube® channel Downshiftology

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce

12 servings

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

2 cans (800 g) chickpeas, drained, reserve liquid

⅓ cup (80 ml) chickpea liquid

½ cup (120 ml) Tahini (see below)

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil or additional chickpea liquid

1 cup (30 g) fresh spinach

½ cup (20 g) fresh parsley leaves

2 lemons, peeled, or juice of 2 lemons

1 green onion

1 garlic clove, peeled

1 teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

Extra-virgin olive oil, chopped herbs, and chopped walnuts, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Place all ingredients into the container in the order listed and secure the lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades. Blend for 60 seconds or until desired consistency is reached. Garnish as desired for serving.

Amount per (98 g) serving: Calories 200, Protein 7 g, Total Fat 12 g, Carbohydrates 18 g, Cholesterol 3 mg, Fiber 5 g, Saturated Fat 2 g, Sodium 150 mg, Sugar 3 g

Tahini

Shared by: Vitamix

Containers: 48 ounce, 64 ounce

48 servings

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

5 cups (705 g) toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Place sesame seeds into the container and secure the lid. Start the Vitamix on its lowest speed, then quickly increase to its highest speed. Blend for 2–3 minutes, using the tamper to press ingredients toward the blades.

Amount per (29 g) serving: Calories 210, Protein 8 g, Total Fat 16 g, Carbohydrates 4 g, Cholesterol 0 mg,

Fiber 3 g, Saturated Fat 0 g, Sodium 40 mg, Sugar 0 g