Karla Armour, President – La Matriz Bakery

La Matriz Bakery – (773) 656-6650

https://www.lamatrizbakery.com/collections/all

https://www.lamatrizbakery.com

Check Out:

https://favchef.com/2023/karla-armour

Recipes:

Honey-Lime-Lavender Dressing

½ cup honey

Juice of 1 fresh lime

½ teaspoon dried lavender buds

Directions: 

Simply whisk or stir ingredients together.

Strawberry Vinaigrette

1 cup fresh strawberries, stemmed & roughly chopped

3 tbsp honey

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

Directions: 

Blend ingredients in a food processor or blender.