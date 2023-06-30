Karla Armour, President – La Matriz Bakery
La Matriz Bakery – (773) 656-6650
https://www.lamatrizbakery.com/collections/all
https://www.lamatrizbakery.com
Recipes:
Honey-Lime-Lavender Dressing
½ cup honey
Juice of 1 fresh lime
½ teaspoon dried lavender buds
Directions:
Simply whisk or stir ingredients together.
Strawberry Vinaigrette
1 cup fresh strawberries, stemmed & roughly chopped
3 tbsp honey
2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1/3 cup olive oil
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp ground black pepper
Directions:
Blend ingredients in a food processor or blender.