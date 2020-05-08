Lunchbreak: Strawberry Nutella French Toast

Michael Ponzio – Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago

http://www.ulcc.org

Chef Ponzio is also the host of Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy, a new series part of the GOLFPASS digital membership program.

https://www.golfpass.com/watch/shows/fairway-to-table

For more information about Chef Mike Ponzio:

Recipe:

Strawberry Nutella French Toast

Ingredients:

2 thick slices Ciabatta Bread

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

¼ cup Sugar

1 tbsp Vanilla Bean Paste

1 Whole Egg

1 Egg Yolk

1 pinch Kosher Salt

2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 Strawberries, quartered

¼ cup Pure Maple Syrup

2 tbsp Nutella

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk the cream, sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs until a smooth mix Soak the bread in the mix for 2-3 minutes until it has absorbed some of the mix and is evenly coated In a medium high heated pan, cook the French toast for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and the inside has firmed up slightly In a separate bowl, mix the strawberries with the maple syrup and set aside Place the Nutella on the plate, then the French toast, and then pour the syrup and strawberries over the top