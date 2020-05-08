Lunchbreak: Strawberry Nutella French Toast

Michael Ponzio – Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago
Chef Ponzio is also the host of Fairway to Table presented by ClubBuy, a new series part of the GOLFPASS digital membership program.
https://www.golfpass.com/watch/shows/fairway-to-table
Recipe:
Strawberry Nutella French Toast
Ingredients:
2 thick slices Ciabatta Bread
2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream
¼ cup Sugar
1 tbsp Vanilla Bean Paste
1 Whole Egg
1 Egg Yolk
1 pinch Kosher Salt
2 tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 Strawberries, quartered
¼ cup Pure Maple Syrup
2 tbsp Nutella
Instructions:
- In a bowl, whisk the cream, sugar, vanilla, salt and eggs until a smooth mix
- Soak the bread in the mix for 2-3 minutes until it has absorbed some of the mix and is evenly coated
- In a medium high heated pan, cook the French toast for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown and the inside has firmed up slightly
- In a separate bowl, mix the strawberries with the maple syrup and set aside
- Place the Nutella on the plate, then the French toast, and then pour the syrup and strawberries over the top