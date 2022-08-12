Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery
Canal Street Market & Eatery
314 S Canal Street, Chicago, IL, 60606
-The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25.
Recipe:
Strawberry Essence Salad
● 1.5 cups Baby Kale
● 1/3 cup Strawberries
● 8 radish slices
● 1 T crispy shallots (will touch on method)
● 2T Parmesan shavings
● 3 oz garlic vinaigrette
Garlic Vinaigrette Recipe:
YIELD: 3 cups
14 oz cider vinegar
⅔ cups olive oil
2 tsp salt
4 tbsp honey
¼ cup sliced garlic cloves
2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp chopped thyme
1 tsp chopped dill
.5 tsp chopped bay leaves
1 ¼ tsp yellow mustard seeds
1 ¼ tsp brown mustard seeds
1 tsp oregano
Method:
1. Blend vinegar, olive oil, honey, and salt in a blender until it thickens and emulsifies.
2. Pour the liquid from the blender over the remaining ingredients and let marinade for 2-3 days before use.
3. Strain out the solids