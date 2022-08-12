Forster Sorensen, Executive Chef, Canal Street Market & Eatery

Canal Street Market & Eatery

314 S Canal Street, Chicago, IL, 60606

-The market opened on 8/8. The market’s hours are 7-3pm Monday-Friday with coffee, housemade pastries and breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, and grab-and-go items. The Italian-inspired Canal Street Eatery opens Aug 25.

Recipe:

Strawberry Essence Salad

● 1.5 cups Baby Kale

● 1/3 cup Strawberries

● 8 radish slices

● 1 T crispy shallots (will touch on method)

● 2T Parmesan shavings

● 3 oz garlic vinaigrette

Garlic Vinaigrette Recipe:

YIELD: 3 cups

14 oz cider vinegar

⅔ cups olive oil

2 tsp salt

4 tbsp honey

¼ cup sliced garlic cloves

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp chopped dill

.5 tsp chopped bay leaves

1 ¼ tsp yellow mustard seeds

1 ¼ tsp brown mustard seeds

1 tsp oregano

Method:

1. Blend vinegar, olive oil, honey, and salt in a blender until it thickens and emulsifies.

2. Pour the liquid from the blender over the remaining ingredients and let marinade for 2-3 days before use.

3. Strain out the solids