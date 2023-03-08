Kaleena Bliss, Executive Chef, Chicago Athletic Association

Chicago Athletic Association

12 S Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603

https://www.chicagoathletichotel.com/

http://www.cindysrooftop.com/

Event:

The Chicago Athletic Association will also host, along with Refine Collective, Planet Her on Friday, March 24 from 5—10pm. Planet Her is a community-focused night bazaar celebrating all things ‘she’ in honor of Women’s History Month. The event features over 50 Chicago-based women makers, creators, artists, musicians and chefs across multiple floors, including two musical performances by Nyla XO and live art by Alyssa Low, Yues, and Barderies Hampton. Tickets are available now!

Recipe:

Stinging Nettle Tagliatelle with Wild Mushrooms and Ikura

Ingredients:

For the pasta:

2c packed nettle leaves

1yolk, 3 eggs

2cups 00 flour (a little more if needed)

Rice flour for dusting

1cup cleaned, wild mushrooms

½ c chicken stock

2oz (1/4 cup) butter

2oz (1/4 cup) olive oil

1 pinch chili flake

1T shallot, minced

2t garlic, minced

1ea juice of lemon

1T chive, chopped

¼ c Parmigiano

Ikura tt

S&P tt

Method:

For the pasta:

In a pot of salted water, blanch the nettles for about 30 sec. Be sure to use gloves, as the nettles will sting upon touch. Once blanched, cool nettles in ice water. After being cooled, squeeze the excess water from the nettles. Remove the leaves and discard the stems. Give the leaves a quick chop. With a blender, puree the nettles and the eggs, just until blended. Add a little water if the puree looks thick.

In a bowl, combine the nettle-egg mixture with the flour, using a fork. When the dough comes together in a ball, remove from the bowl and knead for 10min, or until the dough develops elasticity and becomes smooth. Add a little flour if needed for consistency. Let rest in plastic wrap, in fridge for an hour. Using a pasta roller or kitchen aid attachment, roll and cut the pasta into tagliatelle.

Bring a pot of water water to a simmer.

To assemble:

In a hot saute pan, add the olive oil, mushrooms, and season with salt and pepper. Cook the mushrooms for about 2-3 min, or until they begin to soften. Add the shallot, garlic, and red pepper flake, and sweat for another 2 min, or until aromatic. Add the chicken stock, butter, lemon juice, parmigiano, and let reduce until the sauce thickens slightly.

Blanch pasta for 1:30-2min, or until cooked dente. Shake off any residual water, and add pasta to pan with sauce. Toss with sauce, and adjust seasoning with S&P. Plate in a bowl, and garnish with chopped herbs and ikura.