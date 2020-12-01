Lunchbreak: Sticky Toffee Pudding

Chef Jimmy MacMillan

https://www.pastryvirtuosity.com/

Chef MacMillan’s latest dessert creations and class updates can be found on Instagram @JimmyMacMillan

Recipe:

Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding with Sticky Toffee Sauce

Jimmy MacMillan

Principal Pastry Consultant

Pastry Virtuosity, Chicago

Sticky Toffee Sauce:

4 CupsBrown Sugar
1 CupNon-dairy Half and Half
½ CupPlant Based Butter
1 Tablespoon + 1teaspoonVanilla
1 TablespoonCoffee Liquor
¼ CupDark Rum
  1. Bring sugar, butter, half and half to boil. Remove from heat.
  2. Add Vanilla, coffee extract, and dark rum. Stir briskly to combine.
  3. Reserve until ready to drench pudding.

Sticky Toffee Pudding:

3 CupsDates, pitted
1 ½ CupsWater
¾ CupButter
3 CupsSugar
3 CupsA.P. Flour
1 TablespoonBaking Soda
¾ teaspoonBaking Powder
1 ½ teaspoonSalt
1 ½ teaspoonCinnamon, ground
3 CupsApple Sauce
1 CupAlmond Milk
1 TablespoonVanilla
1 TablespoonCoffee Liquor
1 eachOrange, zested
  1. Prepare the date puree by warming pitted dates in a pot. Cover with water and simmer 5 minutes. Drain most of the water and puree in food processor. Reserve to cool.
  2. Combine all dry ingredients by sifting into a bowl.
  3. Cream butter and sugar until well combined. Scrape bowl.
  4. Add date puree, apple sauce, milk, vanilla, coffee liquor, and orange zest and mix on speed 1-2 minutes.
  5. Add dry ingredients and continue to mix on speed 1 for 3 additional minutes, stopping to scrap the bowl occasionally.  Be careful not to overmix.
  6. Pour into a 10” x 4.5” prepared bundt pan. (fill pan about 70% and use remaining batter in small ramekins or small pan).  Bake at 350F for 25-35 minutes or until pudding bounces back when pressed lightly.
  7. Cool slightly and remove from pan. Using a small skewer, poke holes into the pudding to allow sticky toffee sauce to absorb well.
  8. Pour warm sticky toffee sauce over pudding slowly, and allow to soak in.
  9. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and blackberries.

