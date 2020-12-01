Lunchbreak: Sticky Toffee Pudding

Chef Jimmy MacMillan
https://www.pastryvirtuosity.com/
Chef MacMillan’s latest dessert creations and class updates can be found on Instagram @JimmyMacMillan
Recipe:
Warm Sticky Toffee Pudding with Sticky Toffee Sauce
Jimmy MacMillan
Principal Pastry Consultant
Pastry Virtuosity, Chicago
Sticky Toffee Sauce:
|4 Cups
|Brown Sugar
|1 Cup
|Non-dairy Half and Half
|½ Cup
|Plant Based Butter
|1 Tablespoon + 1teaspoon
|Vanilla
|1 Tablespoon
|Coffee Liquor
|¼ Cup
|Dark Rum
- Bring sugar, butter, half and half to boil. Remove from heat.
- Add Vanilla, coffee extract, and dark rum. Stir briskly to combine.
- Reserve until ready to drench pudding.
Sticky Toffee Pudding:
|3 Cups
|Dates, pitted
|1 ½ Cups
|Water
|¾ Cup
|Butter
|3 Cups
|Sugar
|3 Cups
|A.P. Flour
|1 Tablespoon
|Baking Soda
|¾ teaspoon
|Baking Powder
|1 ½ teaspoon
|Salt
|1 ½ teaspoon
|Cinnamon, ground
|3 Cups
|Apple Sauce
|1 Cup
|Almond Milk
|1 Tablespoon
|Vanilla
|1 Tablespoon
|Coffee Liquor
|1 each
|Orange, zested
- Prepare the date puree by warming pitted dates in a pot. Cover with water and simmer 5 minutes. Drain most of the water and puree in food processor. Reserve to cool.
- Combine all dry ingredients by sifting into a bowl.
- Cream butter and sugar until well combined. Scrape bowl.
- Add date puree, apple sauce, milk, vanilla, coffee liquor, and orange zest and mix on speed 1-2 minutes.
- Add dry ingredients and continue to mix on speed 1 for 3 additional minutes, stopping to scrap the bowl occasionally. Be careful not to overmix.
- Pour into a 10” x 4.5” prepared bundt pan. (fill pan about 70% and use remaining batter in small ramekins or small pan). Bake at 350F for 25-35 minutes or until pudding bounces back when pressed lightly.
- Cool slightly and remove from pan. Using a small skewer, poke holes into the pudding to allow sticky toffee sauce to absorb well.
- Pour warm sticky toffee sauce over pudding slowly, and allow to soak in.
- Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and blackberries.