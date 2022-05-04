Darnell Reed – Chef/Owner, Luella’s Southern Kitchen
Luella’s Southern Kitchen is located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago.
https://www.luellassouthernkitchen.com/
Mother’s Day will be the first day these Sticky Buns will be part of our brunch menu. And they will offer a complementary pecan praline to every mom on Mother’s Day.
Recipe:
Sticky Buns
Dough:
3/4 cups plus 2 tablespoons warm water
1/4 cup sugar
2 teaspoons yeast
3 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1 cup cake flour
2 cups extra large eggs
1 sticks butter melted
1 tablespoons salt
Combine the yeast, water and sugar. Whisk and let stand for about 5 minutes.
Add the eggs, butter and mix on just below medium speed on a stand mixer. Slowly add all the remaining ingredients and continue mixing until the dough comes together.
Store in a greased bowl wrapped in plastic and in a warm place. Let rise for 90 minutes, punch down and allow it to rise another 45 minutes.
Caramel Sauce:
1/2 cup Heavy Cream
1 tablespoon Vanilla Extract
Pinch Sea Salt
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon Sugar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup corn syrup
Combine the cream, vanilla and salt in a saucepan on medium heat and bring to a simmer occasionally whisking. Cover with plastic wrap and set aside.
Bring the sugar, water and corn syrup to a boil over high heat stirring constantly. Reduce to medium high heat and cook without stirring until the is deep golden brown or the temperature reaches 352.
Carefully add a small amount of the hot cream at a time on low heat and bring to a full boil constantly whisking.
Cinnamon Sugar Filling:
2 cups dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/2 stick butter melted
Combine the cinnamon and sugar thoroughly with hands. Set the butter aside.
Toasted Pecans:
2 cups pecans
Toast 350 for 9 minutes
To assemble:
Lightly flour a cutting board and roll the dough about 8 by 12 inches. Brush with melted butter and spread the cinnamon sugar mixture and finally roll into a log.
Slice into 12 slices.
Spray a baking 12×10 baking dish. Top with pecans and drizzle with a cup of caramel and lastly top with the cinnamon rolls.
Allow to double in size at room temperate and bake in a 400 degree oven for 12-16 minutes.
Flip them over where the pecans are now on top and drizzle with another cup of caramel and serve.