Barry Sorkin, co-owner Smoque Steak

Smoque Steak

3310 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, Illinois

773.219.1775

Recipe:

Smoque Steak-Steak Tartare

4 ounces small, diced Beef Tenderloin

1 1/2 tsp minced shallot

1/2 T chopped sour cornichon

2 tsp chopped capers

1 tsp minced parsley

zest of half a lemon

1/2 tsp white balsamic vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

1 T Aioli

1 egg yolk

Salt & pepper to taste

Dice beef and set to the side. Zest lemon, divide zest in half and set aside. Combine all remaining ingredients including half of the zest and mix thoroughly to form dressing. Fold dressing into beef gently to evenly coat. Form Tartare mixture and plate garnish with remaining lemon zest and egg yolk. Serve with potato chips or crostini.