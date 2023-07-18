Barry Sorkin, co-owner Smoque Steak
Smoque Steak
3310 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, Illinois
773.219.1775
Recipe:
Smoque Steak-Steak Tartare
4 ounces small, diced Beef Tenderloin
1 1/2 tsp minced shallot
1/2 T chopped sour cornichon
2 tsp chopped capers
1 tsp minced parsley
zest of half a lemon
1/2 tsp white balsamic vinegar
½ tsp Dijon mustard
1 T Aioli
1 egg yolk
Salt & pepper to taste
Dice beef and set to the side. Zest lemon, divide zest in half and set aside. Combine all remaining ingredients including half of the zest and mix thoroughly to form dressing. Fold dressing into beef gently to evenly coat. Form Tartare mixture and plate garnish with remaining lemon zest and egg yolk. Serve with potato chips or crostini.